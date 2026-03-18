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YouTube tops FIFA's World Cup 2026 strategy as official preferred platform

By Robert Abong'o | Mar. 18, 2026
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FIFA will have YouTube as a preferred platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. [Inside FIFA]

FIFA has announced YouTube as a preferred platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The collaboration with the competition’s Media Partners and content creators will expand the way viewers experience the tournament across YouTube channels, including extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts, and video-on-demand content, to boost reach and engagement.

For the first time in World Cup history, Media Partners will have the option to live-stream the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels, while a select number of matches will be streamed in full.

The partnership also opens up more monetisation opportunities for partners and creators, reinforcing YouTube’s role in extending the tournament’s footprint beyond traditional broadcasting.

FIFA’s official statement states audiences will access premium content through FIFA’s own YouTube channel as well, with the Digital Archive set to unlock full-length past matches and iconic moments to prime fans ahead of the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

FIFA Secretary General Matteo Grafström highlighted the strategic importance of the alliance.

“FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By spotlighting FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before," he said. 

He added that the collaboration aims to maximise the tournament’s impact across a rapidly evolving media landscape and provide easy access to an immersive view of the world’s biggest single-sport event.

YouTube’s Global Head of Media & Sports, Justin Connolly, stressed the platform’s fan-centric approach.

“YouTube is focused on delivering a global, interactive experience, and we’re proud to be a preferred platform for the World Cup. This partnership will usher in the next generation of fans while uniting the world around major moments,” he said. 

The agreement signals a broader push to protect intellectual property, expand creator perspectives, and bring fresh, human-centred storytelling to life as the World Cup 2026 unfolds across North America.

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