Senegal stripped of AFCON title, Morocco champions - CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have stripped Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title they won in January and declared Morocco champions.
Several Senegalese players had temporarily left the pitch late in the match in protest at a refereeing decision.
CAF said "the Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the match," a 1-0 victory in the final, "with the result being officially recorded as 3-0" in favour of Morocco.
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