The Standard

Man City to face Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-finals, Southampton welcome Arsenal as Port Vale visit Chelsea

By AFP | Mar. 10, 2026
Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool takes on Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly during the Premier League at Anfield on February 8, 2026. [Steven Halliwell, AFP]

Manchester City will face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final, while quadruple-chasing Arsenal travel to Southampton.

Monday's draw for the last eight also handed Chelsea a home tie against League One giant-killers Port Vale, who stunned Sunderland with a 1-0 win in the fifth round on Sunday.

West Ham, who beat Brentford 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Monday, will host Leeds in the other quarter-final.

But it is City's latest showdown with rivals Liverpool that is the stand-out tie of the round.

Pep Guardiola's side have already beaten Liverpool twice this season, winning 3-0 in Manchester in November and earning a 2-1 victory at Anfield in February.

It will be the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs since Liverpool won 3-2 in the semi-finals in 2022.

Liverpool, 3-1 winners at Wolves in the last 16, have won the FA Cup eight times, most recently four years ago.

Seven-time winners City, who beat Newcastle 3-1 in the fifth round, last lifted the trophy in 2023.

Premier League leaders Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at third tier Mansfield.

Mikel Arteta's men will head to Championship play-off hopefuls Southampton, who enjoyed a surprise 1-0 win at Fulham in the fifth round.

Quarter-final draw:

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham v Leeds

Ties to be played around the weekend of April 4-5.

Digger Classified

