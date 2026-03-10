Man City to face Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-finals, Southampton welcome Arsenal as Port Vale visit Chelsea

Audio By Vocalize

Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool takes on Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly during the Premier League at Anfield on February 8, 2026. [Steven Halliwell, AFP]

Manchester City will face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup quarter-final, while quadruple-chasing Arsenal travel to Southampton.

Monday's draw for the last eight also handed Chelsea a home tie against League One giant-killers Port Vale, who stunned Sunderland with a 1-0 win in the fifth round on Sunday.

West Ham, who beat Brentford 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Monday, will host Leeds in the other quarter-final.

But it is City's latest showdown with rivals Liverpool that is the stand-out tie of the round.

Pep Guardiola's side have already beaten Liverpool twice this season, winning 3-0 in Manchester in November and earning a 2-1 victory at Anfield in February.

It will be the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs since Liverpool won 3-2 in the semi-finals in 2022.

Liverpool, 3-1 winners at Wolves in the last 16, have won the FA Cup eight times, most recently four years ago.

Seven-time winners City, who beat Newcastle 3-1 in the fifth round, last lifted the trophy in 2023.

Premier League leaders Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at third tier Mansfield.

Mikel Arteta's men will head to Championship play-off hopefuls Southampton, who enjoyed a surprise 1-0 win at Fulham in the fifth round.

Quarter-final draw:

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham v Leeds

Ties to be played around the weekend of April 4-5.