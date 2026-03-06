AC Milan hoping to revive dimming title hopes in derby against Inter

Audio By Vocalize

AC Milan players celebrate at the end of Serie A match vs Cremonese at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on March 1, 2026. [Piero CRUCIATTI/ AFP]

AC Milan face Serie A leaders Inter this weekend, knowing the derby could offer a last chance to apply pressure.

Massimiliano Allegri's men slipped 10 points behind their rivals with 11 matches remaining by dropping points last month against Como and Parma.

The 1-0 home loss to Parma was Milan's first league defeat since the opening game of the season, but nine draws have left them off the pace.

A 2-0 victory at Cremonese last time out kept Milan just about within touching distance and allowed them to cut the gap to seven points on Saturday.

"Inter are ahead of us in the standings, but maybe they'll play with less pressure than us," Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The derby is a story within itself: Everyone is different from the other. I expect a game with a lot of fight, and I hope we win."

Italian media reports this week suggested Milan coach Allegri could replace interim Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

But the former Juventus coach, who rejoined Milan for a second spell last summer, last week said he was content at the San Siro.

"There is complete harmony with the club; we talk and compare notes. The important thing is that we all work for the good of AC Milan," Allegri, who won the Scudetto with Milan in 2011, said.

"I'm very happy to be back here after so many years and to have found a wonderful group of fantastic players.

"The club is planning the future of AC Milan, and to do that, we need to achieve the most important result, which is to return to the Champions League."

Formidable Inter

Inter are unbeaten in domestic football, besides a penalty shoot-out loss to Bologna in the Italian Super Cup, since a 1-0 loss to Milan in the reverse fixture back in November.

They have since won 14 games and drawn one in Serie A to take control of the title race, and have also reached the Italian Cup semi-finals.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu made 10 changes for the midweek Cup semi-final goalless first leg at Como, but will likely bring back his regular first-choice players for the return.

Inter have shown their fallibility in Europe, being dumped out of the Champions League in the knockout play-off round by Norwegian Bodo/Glimt.

Player to watch: Nicolas Paz

The Argentinian youngster has been the driving force behind Como's push for Champions League qualification this season and could be a key figure in the reigning champions' World Cup title defence this summer.

The 21-year-old Paz, signed from Real Madrid two years ago, has already netted nine goals and created six others in Serie A this season.

Cesc Fabregas's Como travel to Cagliari on Saturday with the opportunity to move level on points with fourth-placed Roma ahead of the capital club's match at Genoa.