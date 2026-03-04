×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Cristiano Ronaldo injured but should be fit for World Cup

By AFP | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo on the ground in disappointment after UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 tie vs Slovenia. [Ralf Ibing/AFP]

Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo has a hamstring tendon injury, his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Tuesday, but his participation in the 2026 World Cup does not appear to be in doubt.

According to some media outlets, the 41-year-old captain of the Portuguese national team is expected to be sidelined for between two and four weeks, meaning he should be up and running well before the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico and Canada on June 11.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player "has started a rehabilitation programme and his condition will be assessed day by day," Al-Nassr said.

Ronaldo, who is in line to play in a record sixth World Cup, was injured during a match at Al-Fayha last month in the Saudi Pro League.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo injury
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved