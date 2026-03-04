Cristiano Ronaldo injured but should be fit for World Cup

Audio By Vocalize

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo on the ground in disappointment after UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 tie vs Slovenia. [Ralf Ibing/AFP]

Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo has a hamstring tendon injury, his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Tuesday, but his participation in the 2026 World Cup does not appear to be in doubt.

According to some media outlets, the 41-year-old captain of the Portuguese national team is expected to be sidelined for between two and four weeks, meaning he should be up and running well before the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico and Canada on June 11.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player "has started a rehabilitation programme and his condition will be assessed day by day," Al-Nassr said.

Ronaldo, who is in line to play in a record sixth World Cup, was injured during a match at Al-Fayha last month in the Saudi Pro League.