Barca must 'make the impossible possible' vs Atletico, says coach Flick

By AFP | Mar. 3, 2026
Barcelona's German coach Hans-Dieter Flick is pictured before the La Liga match vs Villarreal CF at Camp Nou Stadium on February 28, 2026. [MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP]

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has insisted his team could turn around a 4-0 deficit in the Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan giants host Diego Simeone's side on Tuesday in the second leg after a heavy defeat by the Rojiblancos in February, needing a spectacular comeback if they are to defend the trophy.

"We are four goals behind, so we want to make the impossible possible, this is our goal for tomorrow," Flick told reporters.

"We all know that it's not easy but in the end we never give up, and we start this match (aiming) for a clean sheet, believing in our strengths and that we can do it."

Barca thrashed Villarreal 4-1 on Saturday at Camp Nou in La Liga, with a hat-trick from teenager star Lamine Yamal, the first of his career.

Flick said the winger would be important against Atletico but the team as a whole needed to deliver for Barca to make a comeback.

"The team is always in focus," said Flick. "The first goal from him was a great recovery of the ball and a great pass from Fermin (Lopez), (Yamal) has the outstanding quality to score this goal and be in the right position at this moment.

"How he played after that was great to see, really happy about that, but in the end we need everyone, not only Lamine."

Flick said the performance against Villarreal was a significant step forward for Barca and called on his players to deliver in similar fashion against Atletico.

"We play against a fantastic team, they hurt us a lot in the last match, but we can do this," said Flick.

"We have to play smart, but with this hunger to make it happen. Last game against Villarreal we saw a totally different team, a different dynamic, a different intensity in our game.

"We have to play like one unit and this is the key for tomorrow."

Barca will be without injured striker Robert Lewandowski but Pedri Gonzalez may be in line to start after a couple of substitute appearances following a hamstring problem.

Make Lamine 'uncomfortable'

Simeone said his team's way of stopping Yamal would be to force him back into his own territory.

"He's a very good player individually, above all he can make things happen in the final third," said the coach.

"We have to take advantage of the chance that it gives us to attack in that area, we have to take him to where he's most uncomfortable, which is defending."

With Atletico third in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, their best chances of silverware this season are via a cup route.

"When you start in pre-season, you want to be fighting for everything in March. It's true we're a bit far from the top of La Liga, but we're doing well in the Copa and in the Champions League," added Simeone.

"We are doing well where we are, fighting for what we want to fight for."

