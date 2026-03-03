Five-star AFC Leopards not ready to give up on Premier League dream

Audio By Vocalize

AFC Leopards SC players celebrate Christopher Koloti's (Right) goal against Bidco United FC during their FKF Premier League match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on April 26, 2025.

AFC Leopards striker Samuel Ssenyonjo believes they can build from their 5-1 win over Shabana and push to challenge for the SportPesa Premier League title despite sitting six points behind leaders Gor Mahia.

The Ugandan international scored twice on Sunday when Ingwe ran over the Glamour Boys in a chaotic match played at Nyayo Stadium that saw a section of Shabana fans chased away from the stadium with tear gas.

Samuel Semo, Tyson Otieno, Kayci Odhiambo, and Ssenyonjo each scored in the big win while Wycliffe Omondi scored the consolation goal for Shabana.

Speaking after the match, Ssenyonjo said he was happy to help Leopards win and they can only get better.

“I thank God for today’s win. It was a difficult match but slowly we grew into the match and in the second half they could not stop u.

“Scoring two goals gives me confidence going into the coming matches. I believe we can build on this win to propel us in achieving our set goals of this season,” he said.

Leopards sit second with 43 points after the win, six behind leaders Gor Mahia on 49 points.

At Police Sacco Stadium, Nicholas Muyoti magic that propelled Nairobi United not only to the Premier League but also to the CAF Confederations Cup seems to be working for Kenya Police after the defending champions recorded their first back to back wins of the season.

The law enforcers defeated 2-0 to move fourth in the standings for the first time in the 2025-2026 season.

Brought in to replace Serbian tactician Dusan Stojanovic, Muyoti seems to be turning around a sinking Police sheep and despite being 12 points behind leaders Gor Mahia, the tides seems to be favoring the ex-Naibois coach.

Yves Koutiama, and Jacques Bowamba were on target for Police who now move to 37 points and only behind Shabana, AFC Leopards and Gor.

At SportPesa Arena, Murang’a Seal bounced back to winning ways after a narrow 1-0 over struggling Posta Rangers.

Seal had lost two matches on the bounce and needed a win to salvage what is a good season for the Murang’a County outfit, victory that was sealed by Jackson Imbiakha’s last gasp strike deep into stoppage time.

The win lifted them to fifth with 36 points while Posta Rangers winless run stretched to 10 matches.