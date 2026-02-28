Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia go nine points clear

Audio By Vocalize

Mathare United's Fidel Otieno (left) and Alpha Onyango of Gor Mahia during their SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 28, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia opened a nine-point gap between them and second-placed AFC Leopards after seeing off a stubborn Mathare United 2-1 in Saturday’s SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium.

Gor headed to the match boosted by their arch rivals’ slip when AFC Leopards lost 1-0 to KCB during their rescheduled midweek matches.

Ahead with six points before facing the Slum Boys, Charles Akonnor’s charges knew victory would ease pressure on them if they moved nine points ahead, a feat they achieved after late dramatic action at Nyayo.

Ghanaian international Ebenezer Kofi had given Gor a 1-0 lead in the 67th minute, but as K’Ogalo thought they were set to grind out a narrow win, Mathare struck in the last 10 minutes through Dennis Okoth, who netted in the 82nd minute.

However, six minutes later, Enock Morisson ensured Gor walked away with maximum points and completed the double over Mathare when he scored the winner in the 88th minute.

The win stretched Gor’s lead to 49 points, while Mathare remained 11th with 26 points.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards and Shabana headline Sunday’s SportPesa Premier League action in a clash that could shape the title race and momentum at the top of the table.

The two sides meet with plenty at stake, especially for Leopards, who are trying to keep pace with leaders Gor Mahia.

Historically, the rivalry has been tight. The teams have met six times before, drawing twice and winning two matches each. But current form tilts slightly in favour of Shabana.

The Glamour Boys are on a seven-match unbeaten run and have won their last four games, pushing them into a strong position to challenge leaders Gor.

Leopards, on the other hand, have struggled for rhythm. A run of a draw, a win, and a loss in their last three matches reflects inconsistency that has seen them slip from just one point behind Gor Mahia to nine points off the top. Another stumble could dent their hopes further.

Other matches will see defending champions Kenya Police host Bandari in a match that could tighten the race for the top four.

Police have slowly been picking up the pace after a false start to the season, and they will be keen to build on their 2-0 midweek victory over Sofapaka.

Murang’a Seal take on Posta Rangers in a mid-table contest where both teams are still looking over their shoulders. A win could push either side into safer ground, while defeat may drag them closer to danger.

On Sunday, several teams fighting to avoid the drop will be in action, which makes the lower-table clashes just as intense.

Kariobangi Sharks, Ulinzi Stars, APS Bomet, Bidco United and Sofapaka are all locked in a tense relegation fight. Every point now carries huge weight.

Bidco United and Ulinzi Stars face direct pressure to deliver results, knowing that any slip could leave them stranded deeper in the bottom zone.

Sofapaka, currently last, must begin picking up wins quickly if they are to keep survival hopes alive. Meanwhile, APS Bomet will also be desperate to move out of the danger area after struggling for consistency.