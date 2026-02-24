Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng welcomes new contract with another goal in win over Cadiz

Audio By Vocalize

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng celebrates scoring against Cdiz for Real Sociedad B [La Liga]

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng continued his bright spell in Spain by firing Real Sociedad B to a 2-0 away victory over Cádiz CF in a La Liga 2 encounter on Monday night.

The Kenyan forward found the back of the net for the second consecutive match, building on his previous winner against Málaga just a week earlier.

Ochieng opened the scoring in the 72nd minute, finishing calmly from a Jon Balda assist as Sociedad B took a crucial lead at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Lander Astiazaran added a late seal for the visitors, again set up by Balda, ensuring a comfortable result in Round 27.

Earlier in the week, Ochieng had been named in Real Sociedad’s senior squad for their thrilling 3-3 draw with Real Oviedo but remained an unused substitute. He returned to action for the B team to play a pivotal role in securing the win. This goal takes his tally to four goals in 18 appearances for Sociedad B this season, continuing his climb in Spain’s second tier.

Ochieng has also continued to draw attention at the top level. He made history earlier this month by making his La Liga debut against Elche on February 7, becoming only the third Kenyan to feature in Spain’s top flight, following McDonald Mariga and Michael Olunga. Since then, he has earned bench appearances in high-profile fixtures against Real Madrid and Barcelona, underscoring the growing faith shown in him by the coaching staff.

The win lifts Real Sociedad B to 13th place on 34 points from 27 matches. They will look to build on this momentum when they host Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday.

Off the field, Sociedad confirmed that Ochieng has extended his contract with the club, pledging his future with the Basque side until 2028. The club stressed their confidence in his continued development and impact for both the B team and potential contributions to the first team.