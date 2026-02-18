Barcelona's Raphinha blasts La Liga refereeing double standards

Audio By Vocalize

Barcelona forward Raphinha shouts from the sideline during the Spanish league match vs Girona FC at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on February 16, 2026. (Josep LAGO / AFP)

Barcelona winger Raphinha lashed out at perceived refereeing double standards in La Liga on Tuesday after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Girona.

The Catalan giants were left upset at a decision to allow Girona's late derby winner on Monday to stand after what they considered to be a foul on Barca defender Jules Kounde in the build-up.

Barcelona issued a statement on Saturday complaining about inconsistencies in arbitration, following a controversially disallowed goal in their 4-0 Copa del Rey defeat by Atletico Madrid last week.

"We have a lot to improve, but not just us," wrote Raphinha on Instagram.

"It's very difficult when the rules are different if they are for you or against you, but if we have to play against everyone to win, then fine, we will do it."

Defeat by Girona left champions Barcelona second, two points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barca coach Hansi Flick said the officiating had been as bad as his team's performance at Montilivi.

"The (officials) do their job, sometimes it's not a good job, but they are on the same level as we played, so it's maybe not a good level," said the coach.