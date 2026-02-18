×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Barcelona's Raphinha blasts La Liga refereeing double standards

By AFP | Feb. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Barcelona forward Raphinha shouts from the sideline during the Spanish league match vs Girona FC at Montilivi Stadium in Girona on February 16, 2026. (Josep LAGO / AFP)

Barcelona winger Raphinha lashed out at perceived refereeing double standards in La Liga on Tuesday after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Girona.

The Catalan giants were left upset at a decision to allow Girona's late derby winner on Monday to stand after what they considered to be a foul on Barca defender Jules Kounde in the build-up.

Barcelona issued a statement on Saturday complaining about inconsistencies in arbitration, following a controversially disallowed goal in their 4-0 Copa del Rey defeat by Atletico Madrid last week.

"We have a lot to improve, but not just us," wrote Raphinha on Instagram.

"It's very difficult when the rules are different if they are for you or against you, but if we have to play against everyone to win, then fine, we will do it."

Defeat by Girona left champions Barcelona second, two points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barca coach Hansi Flick said the officiating had been as bad as his team's performance at Montilivi.

"The (officials) do their job, sometimes it's not a good job, but they are on the same level as we played, so it's maybe not a good level," said the coach.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Barcelona Raphinha La Liga referees
.

Latest Stories

Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Opinion
By Sally Miruri
3 hrs ago
How towers are competing for Nairobi's skyline
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
Why Sacco members are shunning guarantors for property as collateral
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved