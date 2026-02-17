Gor Mahia's thirst for title begins to take shape

Audio By Vocalize

Gor Mahia's Goalkeeper Mathew Gad in their match against Murang'a Seal during Mozzart Cup semi-final match at the Dandora Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia stretched their lead at the top of the SportPesa Premier League table after a hard-fought 2-1 win over APS Bomet, opening a six-point gap as the 2025-2026 title race begins to take shape.

The victory pushed K’Ogalo to 43 points after 20 matches, giving them some breathing space ahead of second-placed AFC Leopards, who dropped points in a goalless draw against Bandari.

Gor Mahia’s win away to Bomet was not easy, but it underlined their growing authority in the title race. With 13 wins already this season, they are showing consistency at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Their closest challengers, AFC Leopards, failed to keep pace after being held 0-0 by Bandari in a tight contest that saw both sides cancel each other out. Leopards remain second on 37 points, but the gap now looks significant as the season moves into its final stretch.

Shabana took advantage of Leopards’ slip to strengthen their own push near the top. A convincing 2-0 win over Posta Rangers lifted them to 34 points, keeping them firmly in the title conversation.

Murang’a Seal also continued their impressive run, edging Sofapaka 3-2 in an entertaining clash. That win took Murang’a to 33 points, just one behind Shabana, and confirmed their status as serious contenders in what is becoming a crowded chasing pack.

Homeboyz, Kenya Police, and KCB remain within touching distance but will feel pressure to improve their consistency.

Kenya Police were held to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Stars, while KCB also shared points in a 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Sharks. These results slowed their momentum and allowed the top four to create a small cushion.

Further down, Nairobi United boosted their position despite not being in action over the weekend, staying 10th on 25 points.

Mathare United, however, made one of the biggest statements of the round with a 3-1 win over Tusker. That result lifted Mathare to 11th and dragged Tusker further into mid-table uncertainty.

While the title race is beginning to take shape at the top, the battle to avoid relegation is growing tighter with each passing week.

Sofapaka’s struggles deepened after their narrow loss to Murang’a Seal left them rooted at the bottom with just 14 points.

With only three wins all season, Batoto ba Mungu are now staring at a serious survival fight and will need a major turnaround to escape the drop zone.

Bidco United also remain in danger after slipping to 17th with 16 points, while Kariobangi Sharks’ draw against KCB only slightly eased their worries.

Sharks sit 16th on 18 points and remain firmly in the relegation mix despite picking up a valuable point.

Ulinzi Stars are another side now looking over their shoulder. Their draw with Kenya Police took them to 18 points, the same tally as APS Bomet and Kariobangi Sharks, highlighting just how tight the bottom half has become.