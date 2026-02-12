×
Gor Mahia sweep January SportPesa League awards as Ochuoga, Akonnor feted

By Jonah Onyango | Feb. 12, 2026
Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor feted with SportPesa League Coach of the Month award on February 11, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A resurgent January run by Gor Mahia has been capped with individual recognition, as flying fullback Paul Ochuoga and head coach Charles Akonnor were crowned the SportPesa League Player and Coach of the Month, respectively.

The record champions won all but one of their 6 matches during the month, opening a 4-point lead over Mashemeji rivals AFC Leopards, who have a game in hand.

Ochuoga was instrumental as he delivered a consistent run of performances down the right flank, capping the month with five goal involvements, which included a goal and three assists, the best attacking contribution during the period.

“This award means a lot to me because it reflects the work we put in as a team,” said Ochuoga. “I dedicate it to my coaches, teammates, and the fans who push us to be and remain the best in such a competitive league.”

For his exploits, the 21-year-old academy graduate received a KES 50,000 cash prize and a customised trophy courtesy of SportPesa.

Gor Mahai fullback Paul Ochuoga named SportPesa League Player the Month for January [Jonah Onyango, Standard

AFC Leopards defender Kaycie Odhiambo finished runner-up, having helped his side keep three clean sheets in five matches and scoring a match-winning goal against Sofapaka.

Akonnor wins it again

For his boss, ‘CK’ Akonnor, it’s the second time he has won the award, having also been crowned the best boss in October 2025.

The Ghanaian was a man under immense pressure in December – a return of just one win in five matches had a cross-section of fans calling for his dismissal – but he turned things around when the new year set in.

“January was demanding, but the players responded well to our ideas,” he noted. “We are building something, and this is further testament that the work the technical team is doing is taking shape,” he added, while displaying the SportPesa Best Coach Award, which comes with a KES 75,000 cash prize and a customised trophy.

Gor Mahia posted an impressive 83%-win rate in January – the highest among all teams – scoring 15 goals, conceding only four, and keeping three clean sheets across six matches.

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani was the runner-up after guiding his side to an 80% win rate, conceding just two goals in five matches.

The SportPesa League monthly awards are informed by detailed match data and performance metrics compiled by Tisini, ensuring transparency and objectivity in the selection process.

“Our role is to ensure that performances are evaluated fairly and consistently using data from every match,” said Havighurst Calsberg, Tisini Head of Football Operations. “Paul Ochuoga and Charles Akonnor stood out not just in results, but in measurable impact across key performance indicators throughout January.”

SportPesa reiterated its commitment to recognising excellence and supporting the growth of Kenyan football through structured, performance-based awards.

“These awards are about celebrating impact, consistency, and professionalism,” said Japheth Akulia, SportPesa Partnerships and Sponsorships Manager. “By backing a transparent, data-led process, we aim to motivate players and coaches while deepening fan engagement with the league.”

