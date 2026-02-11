×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

De Zerbi leaves Marseille 'by mutual agreement'

By AFP | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Roberto De Zerbi [Photo: KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA]

Coach Roberto De Zerbi has left Marseille "by mutual agreement", the French club said early Wednesday, days after they were thrashed 5-0 by bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

The 46-year-old Italian, who had been in charge since the summer of 2024, has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Marseille crashed out of the Champions League last month and were well beaten at PSG on Sunday to leave them fourth in Ligue 1.

After days of speculation about his future, a club statement said: "Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management -- the owner, president, director of football, and coach -- it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season."

De Zerbi took Marseille to second, behind PSG, in the league last season.

He arrived in southern France following a successful two-year stint at Premier League Brighton, where he took them to sixth in his first season.

Before that he coached the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Roberto De Zerbi
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
34 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
34 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 34 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 34 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 34 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 34 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved