Kenyans light up Charlton Athletic's social media after Collins Sichenje's big move to England

Kenyan international defender Collins Sichenje is now a Charlton Athletic player [Facebook]

Charlton Athletic’s signing of Kenyan international defender Collins Sichenje sparked widespread reaction on social media, with Kenyan fans flooding the English club’s online platforms shortly after the announcement.

The English Championship side confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old on February 2, 2026, completing a move from Serbian club FK Vojvodina.

Sichenje signed a long-term contract that will keep him at The Valley until 2029, with the transfer reportedly costing €1.9 million.

Soon after the announcement, Charlton’s official social media accounts received an influx of comments from Kenyan supporters, many of whom welcomed the move and urged the club to give the defender regular playing time. Others made light-hearted demands for frequent updates on Sichenje’s progress, reflecting the strong interest in the player’s career back home.

Dear Charlton Athletic,



Congratulations on acquiring the signature of Collins Sichenje. It is truly an honour for you.



As per the rich traditions and very serious football customs of our country, kindly take note of the following essential conditions for his stay and success:… https://t.co/DI5o4nFzo4 — SANKEI?? (@SankeiSaitoti) February 3, 2026

Among the responses were a range of light-hearted but repeated requests from fans. Some supporters asked whether the club was monitoring Sichenje’s well-being and diet, while others jokingly called for him to be handed leadership responsibilities immediately.

You can mention Collins Sichenje and immediately get 1000 likes ???? #cafc https://t.co/AGDkKD8Fpg February 4, 2026

It could be an absolute masterstroke by the club getting Collins sichenje in, the number of impressions every Kenyan is bringing to each tweet has exploded to the point we will probably make the money back we paid out for him in a few months ? #cafc — Jimmy H (@Jimmyyy_____) February 3, 2026

Fans also requested frequent training updates and photographs, with a few suggesting that reduced coverage would affect their engagement with the club’s pages.

Specific comments included questions about whether Sichenje was being provided with familiar foods such as omena, arrowroots, yams, cassava and sweet potatoes.

Others went further, humorously asking the club to “give him the keys to the stadium” or change their profile picture to feature the defender, reflecting the enthusiasm surrounding his move.

Sichenje’s move to England represents a significant step in his professional journey. Born in Butere, he began his football development with the Green Commandos before rising through the ranks at AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League. His European career has included spells with PAOK B in Greece, AIK in Sweden, KuPS in Finland, and most recently, FK Vojvodina, where he established himself as a regular starter.

Charlton Athletic officials disclosed that the defender had been monitored for several months. Managing Director James Rodwell said the club had initially planned to pursue the transfer during the summer window but opted to act earlier. Head coach Nathan Jones described Sichenje as an athletic, front-footed defender suited to the demands of Championship football.

Charlton currently sit mid-table in the Championship as they target a push toward the play-off positions. Sichenje, who has earned eight caps for the Harambee Stars, is expected to strengthen the club’s defensive options in the second half of the season.