×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyans light up Charlton Athletic's social media after Collins Sichenje's big move to England

By Robert Abong'o and David Njaaga | Feb. 5, 2026
 Kenyan international defender Collins Sichenje is now a Charlton Athletic player [Facebook]

Charlton Athletic’s signing of Kenyan international defender Collins Sichenje sparked widespread reaction on social media, with Kenyan fans flooding the English club’s online platforms shortly after the announcement.

The English Championship side confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old on February 2, 2026, completing a move from Serbian club FK Vojvodina.

Sichenje signed a long-term contract that will keep him at The Valley until 2029, with the transfer reportedly costing €1.9 million.

Soon after the announcement, Charlton’s official social media accounts received an influx of comments from Kenyan supporters, many of whom welcomed the move and urged the club to give the defender regular playing time. Others made light-hearted demands for frequent updates on Sichenje’s progress, reflecting the strong interest in the player’s career back home.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Among the responses were a range of light-hearted but repeated requests from fans. Some supporters asked whether the club was monitoring Sichenje’s well-being and diet, while others jokingly called for him to be handed leadership responsibilities immediately.

Fans also requested frequent training updates and photographs, with a few suggesting that reduced coverage would affect their engagement with the club’s pages.

Specific comments included questions about whether Sichenje was being provided with familiar foods such as omena, arrowroots, yams, cassava and sweet potatoes.

Others went further, humorously asking the club to “give him the keys to the stadium” or change their profile picture to feature the defender, reflecting the enthusiasm surrounding his move.

Sichenje’s move to England represents a significant step in his professional journey. Born in Butere, he began his football development with the Green Commandos before rising through the ranks at AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League. His European career has included spells with PAOK B in Greece, AIK in Sweden, KuPS in Finland, and most recently, FK Vojvodina, where he established himself as a regular starter.

Charlton Athletic officials disclosed that the defender had been monitored for several months. Managing Director James Rodwell said the club had initially planned to pursue the transfer during the summer window but opted to act earlier. Head coach Nathan Jones described Sichenje as an athletic, front-footed defender suited to the demands of Championship football.

Charlton currently sit mid-table in the Championship as they target a push toward the play-off positions. Sichenje, who has earned eight caps for the Harambee Stars, is expected to strengthen the club’s defensive options in the second half of the season.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Charlton Athletic Collins Sichenje
.

Similar Articles

Harambee Stars defender Sichenje signs for Charlton Athletic
Harambee Stars defender Sichenje signs for Charlton Athletic
Football
By Robert Abong'o
2 days ago
.

Latest Stories

JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
Community-centered action key to fighting neglected tropical diseases
Opinion
By Mary Amuyunzu Nyamongo
1 hr ago
Kenya should adopt Sweden's Vision Zero to curb road crashes
Opinion
By Tom Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved