Man City brush aside Newcastle to reach League Cup final

Manchester City's striker Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring the first goal against Newcastle United in the English League Cup semi-final on February 4, 2026. [AFP]

Manchester City will face Arsenal in the League Cup final after ending Newcastle's reign as holders with a first-half blitz in their 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side were already in pole position after winning the semi-final first leg on Tyneside in January, and they finished the job ruthlessly at the Etihad Stadium.

Omar Marmoush struck twice in the first half of the second leg before Tijjani Reijnders put the result beyond doubt.

Anthony Elanga reduced the deficit after the interval, but City's 5-1 aggregate win sent them back to the League Cup showpiece for the first time since 2021.

City's final date with Arsenal is set for March 22 at Wembley after the Premier League leaders knocked out Chelsea on Tuesday.

Reaching the final was a welcome tonic for Guardiola following the frustration of blowing a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Sunday that delivered a major blow to their title challenge.

With a crucial trip to Liverpool looming this weekend, City trail Arsenal by six points in the Premier League title race.

The League Cup was the first silverware of Guardiola's City reign when they beat Arsenal in the 2018 final, with current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta then working as the Spaniard's assistant.

City went on to win the competition for the following three years, but hasn't lifted the League Cup since 2021.

"We will travel to London again, and they will wait for us there. They never travel to the north (for finals), but I am really happy to be back. Five (League Cup) finals in 10 years is a big milestone," Guardiola said.

"It will be good. You have to live this experience. The first title we won here was in the League Cup.

"When you win something, it helps to win more. It's a pleasure to play against Arsenal, the best team right now in Europe and maybe the world."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe added, "Really annoyed with the first half display. We pride ourselves on being really organised, and tactically we want to be able to handle any problem the opposition gives us.

"That first half, we weren't good enough individually, and our duels were off, and it gave us huge problems."

Guardiola used sarcasm and statistics this week to defend City against claims the club's success has been due to the financial muscle of their Abu Dhabi-based owners.

The City manager pointed out that six English clubs have spent more than his side over the past five years, but he knows he will never win over the critics.

Slick City

Guardiola's only way to silence the outside noise -- and mounting suggestions that City are a team in decline -- is with silverware.

And after finishing last season without a trophy for the first time in eight years, Guardiola would love to end City's barren spell at Arsenal's expense.

Marmoush put City ahead with a stroke of luck in the seventh minute.

He raced into the Newcastle penalty area and when Dan Burn made a last-ditch tackle, the ball bounced off the Egypt forward and looped into the net.

James Trafford preserved City's lead, saving from Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon in quick succession.

Marmoush struck for the second time in the 29th minute, heading home from virtually on the goal-line after Kieran Trippier made a hash of clearing Antoine Semenyo's cross.

That was the culmination of an incisive City counter-attack and they pulled Newcastle apart again with another rapid raid in the 32nd minute.

Reijnders led the break, picking out Semenyo and racing into the area to finish the Ghanaian's return pass with a clinical low drive from 12 yards.

City barely got out of first gear in the second half and Elanga got one back in the 62nd minute, curling into the far corner after slaloming through the defence.