Nagelsmann backs Ter Stegen for World Cup despite 'cruel' injury

Marc-Andre ter Stegen goalkeeper of Barcelona and Germany during the warm-up before the Spanish Super Cup final match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Jose Breton / AFP)

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday backed Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in his bid to regain fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup, after the goalkeeper's latest injury setback.

Playing his second match for Girona on Saturday, having joined on a six-month loan from Barcelona in hope of more playing time ahead of the showpiece tournament, the 33-year-old suffered a muscle injury in his thigh.

Girona said Ter Stegen will "undergo further tests" but the goalkeeper looks set to miss several months with injury, including Germany's two March friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

"This is unbelievably cruel," Nagelsmann told AFP subsidiary SID on Monday. "Marc had just returned and was on a good path. We were very much awaiting his return in the national team.

"Right now all that matters is that he gets healthy in peace, without any additional pressure. We're all behind him."

Long Germany's number two behind World Cup winner Manuel Neuer, Ter Stegen took over between the sticks after the former's retirement in 2024, but has suffered a series of injury setbacks.

He missed much of last campaign with a knee injury and was sidelined this season with a back complaint.

His injury woes have contributed to him being forced out of Barcelona, where the 2015 Champions League winner became third choice behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny.

Nagelsmann and German FA (DFB) sporting director Rudi Voeller have continually reaffirmed Ter Stegen remains Germany's number one option if fit, but emphasised the need for match practice ahead of the tournament.

In Ter Stegen's absence, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has filled in, but calls for Neuer's return to the side have grown louder.

A veteran of four World Cup campaigns including victory in the 2014 event in Brazil, Neuer will be 40 by the time the tournament starts in the United States, Canada and Mexico on June 11.

Neuer remains captain of club side Bayern Munich and has played 16 of the club's 20 Bundesliga matches this season.