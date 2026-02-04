×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nagelsmann backs Ter Stegen for World Cup despite 'cruel' injury

By AFP | Feb. 4, 2026
Marc-Andre ter Stegen goalkeeper of Barcelona and Germany during the warm-up before the Spanish Super Cup final match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Jose Breton / AFP)

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday backed Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in his bid to regain fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup, after the goalkeeper's latest injury setback.

Playing his second match for Girona on Saturday, having joined on a six-month loan from Barcelona in hope of more playing time ahead of the showpiece tournament, the 33-year-old suffered a muscle injury in his thigh.

Girona said Ter Stegen will "undergo further tests" but the goalkeeper looks set to miss several months with injury, including Germany's two March friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

"This is unbelievably cruel," Nagelsmann told AFP subsidiary SID on Monday. "Marc had just returned and was on a good path. We were very much awaiting his return in the national team.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Right now all that matters is that he gets healthy in peace, without any additional pressure. We're all behind him."

Long Germany's number two behind World Cup winner Manuel Neuer, Ter Stegen took over between the sticks after the former's retirement in 2024, but has suffered a series of injury setbacks.

He missed much of last campaign with a knee injury and was sidelined this season with a back complaint.

His injury woes have contributed to him being forced out of Barcelona, where the 2015 Champions League winner became third choice behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny.

Nagelsmann and German FA (DFB) sporting director Rudi Voeller have continually reaffirmed Ter Stegen remains Germany's number one option if fit, but emphasised the need for match practice ahead of the tournament.

In Ter Stegen's absence, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has filled in, but calls for Neuer's return to the side have grown louder.

A veteran of four World Cup campaigns including victory in the 2014 event in Brazil, Neuer will be 40 by the time the tournament starts in the United States, Canada and Mexico on June 11.

Neuer remains captain of club side Bayern Munich and has played 16 of the club's 20 Bundesliga matches this season.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Julian Nagelsmann Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Ter Stegen
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved