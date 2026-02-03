Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje signs for Charlton Athletic

Kenyan international Collins Sichenje [Charlton Athletic]

Charlton Athletic have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Kenya international Collins Sichenje, who arrives from Serbian side FK Vojvodina for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old centre-back has committed to a three-and-a-half-year contract as part of Charlton’s January recruitment drive.

Sichenje joined Vojvodina in 2024 after spells in Greek and Finnish football, having begun his professional career with AFC Leopards in Kenya.

His move to Charlton marks a notable step in his career as he seeks regular first-team football in the English football pyramid.

Charlton’s managing director, James Rodwell, outlined the club’s thinking behind the acquisition.

“He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time and was originally budgeted to join us this summer as part of our multi-window strategy to move the club forward,” Rodwell said. “We’re pleased that the opportunity arose for him to join us earlier than we expected and are grateful to the ownership for their support in enabling us to bring him to the football club at this stage," he added.

Sichenje becomes Charlton’s seventh with the January window, joining fellow new arrivals Harry Clarke, Lyndon Dykes, Luke Chambers, Tiernan Brooks, Jayden Fevrier and Conor Coady as the Addicks look to strengthen across the squad.

In a brief statement, Sichenje expressed optimism about the move. “It’s a big step for my career. It’s a good opportunity to keep working, developing and help the team, so I just need to be humble and keep working, that’s the goal.”