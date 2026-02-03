×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje signs for Charlton Athletic

By Robert Abong'o | Feb. 3, 2026
Kenyan international Collins Sichenje [Charlton Athletic]

Charlton Athletic have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Kenya international Collins Sichenje, who arrives from Serbian side FK Vojvodina for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old centre-back has committed to a three-and-a-half-year contract as part of Charlton’s January recruitment drive.

Sichenje joined Vojvodina in 2024 after spells in Greek and Finnish football, having begun his professional career with AFC Leopards in Kenya.

His move to Charlton marks a notable step in his career as he seeks regular first-team football in the English football pyramid.

Charlton’s managing director, James Rodwell, outlined the club’s thinking behind the acquisition.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time and was originally budgeted to join us this summer as part of our multi-window strategy to move the club forward,” Rodwell said. “We’re pleased that the opportunity arose for him to join us earlier than we expected and are grateful to the ownership for their support in enabling us to bring him to the football club at this stage," he added.

Sichenje becomes Charlton’s seventh with the January window, joining fellow new arrivals Harry Clarke, Lyndon Dykes, Luke Chambers, Tiernan Brooks, Jayden Fevrier and Conor Coady as the Addicks look to strengthen across the squad.

In a brief statement, Sichenje expressed optimism about the move. “It’s a big step for my career. It’s a good opportunity to keep working, developing and help the team, so I just need to be humble and keep working, that’s the goal.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Charlton Athletic Collins Sichenje
.

Latest Stories

What should we do when the law and morality collide?
What should we do when the law and morality collide?
Columnists
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
How the Global South can navigate great power rivalry
Opinion
By Awale Kullane
2 hrs ago
Let's fast-track electoral law reforms for a better election experience
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru revives Azimio
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Uhuru revives Azimio
Koko collapse taints Ruto's green image
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Koko collapse taints Ruto's green image
KOKO Closure: Why Kenya's carbon credit gamble is under fire
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2 hrs ago
KOKO Closure: Why Kenya's carbon credit gamble is under fire
CBK hits a sour note for lovers' day
By Joan Oyiela 2 hrs ago
CBK hits a sour note for lovers' day
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved