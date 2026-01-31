×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Tusker praying for win against Posta Rangers

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 31, 2026
Tusker coach Charles Okere reacts during their SportPesa Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on November 07, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tusker will be out to keep their push for the top positions alive when they face Posta Rangers at St. Sebastian Park, Murang'a today (3pm) as the SportPesa Premier League enters round 19.

The brewers sit eighth on the table with 27 points from 18 matches, but they are level on points with Kakamega Homeboyz, Murang’a Seal and Bandari, and just ten points behind leaders Gor Mahia. K'ogalo were yesterday awarded a point by the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee from their abandoned match against Nairobi United. 

With the season moving into a key phase, Tusker know a win could lift them closer to the top two and keep pressure on the leaders.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Tusker head coach Charles Okere believes his side is improving at the right time.

“We are on an upward curve after the win against KCB. The players are gaining confidence and understanding each other better,” said Okere.

“Yes, we have won only two of our last five matches, but the performances are getting better. We want to end the inconsistency and start a strong run now.”

Posta Rangers, placed 11th with 23 points, will not be easy opponents. They have shown they can frustrate big teams and will be fighting to move further away from the lower end of the table.

At the top, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards continue their tight race.

Gor Mahia will host struggling Sofapaka at Nyayo Stadium. Sofapaka are 17th with 14 points and are deep in the relegation battle.

On paper, Gor look favourites. They have scored 28 goals and conceded only 13, showing balance in both defence and attack.

However, Sofapaka are desperate for points and such teams can be dangerous. Gor must be careful not to underestimate them. A win would take Gor four points clear at the top, at least for now, and put more pressure on second-placed AFC Leopards.

Leopards are not in action this weekend, which gives Gor a good chance to take control of the title race.

Shabana, third with 28 points, host Bandari in another big match. Both teams are fighting for top positions, and the result could change the shape of the upper table.

Kakamega Homeboyz welcome Mara Sugar, while Mathare United face KCB in a mid-table clash. Reigning champions Police, fourth with 28 points, will be watching closely as they prepare for their Monday match.

Tomorrow will also display key games when bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks play Ulinzi Stars, with both sides looking to move away from the danger zone.

Murang’a Seal host APS Bomet in a match that could affect both the top and bottom ends of the table.

The round will close on Monday when Kenya Police face Bidco United. Bidco are in the relegation zone and badly need points, while Police seek redemption following their midweek defeat to Bandari.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tusker FC SportPesa League SportPesa Premier League
.

Latest Stories

Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
9 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Central
By Gitau Wanyoike
9 mins ago
African music dominates globally during Grammy week celebration
Standard Entertainment
By Tania Omusale and Boniface Mithika
9 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
By Harold Odhiambo 9 mins ago
Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
By Gitau Wanyoike 9 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
By Graham Kajilwa 9 mins ago
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
By Wafula Buke 9 mins ago
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved