Tusker praying for win against Posta Rangers

Tusker coach Charles Okere reacts during their SportPesa Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on November 07, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tusker will be out to keep their push for the top positions alive when they face Posta Rangers at St. Sebastian Park, Murang'a today (3pm) as the SportPesa Premier League enters round 19.

The brewers sit eighth on the table with 27 points from 18 matches, but they are level on points with Kakamega Homeboyz, Murang’a Seal and Bandari, and just ten points behind leaders Gor Mahia. K'ogalo were yesterday awarded a point by the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee from their abandoned match against Nairobi United.

With the season moving into a key phase, Tusker know a win could lift them closer to the top two and keep pressure on the leaders.

Tusker head coach Charles Okere believes his side is improving at the right time.

“We are on an upward curve after the win against KCB. The players are gaining confidence and understanding each other better,” said Okere.

“Yes, we have won only two of our last five matches, but the performances are getting better. We want to end the inconsistency and start a strong run now.”

Posta Rangers, placed 11th with 23 points, will not be easy opponents. They have shown they can frustrate big teams and will be fighting to move further away from the lower end of the table.

At the top, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards continue their tight race.

Gor Mahia will host struggling Sofapaka at Nyayo Stadium. Sofapaka are 17th with 14 points and are deep in the relegation battle.

On paper, Gor look favourites. They have scored 28 goals and conceded only 13, showing balance in both defence and attack.

However, Sofapaka are desperate for points and such teams can be dangerous. Gor must be careful not to underestimate them. A win would take Gor four points clear at the top, at least for now, and put more pressure on second-placed AFC Leopards.

Leopards are not in action this weekend, which gives Gor a good chance to take control of the title race.

Shabana, third with 28 points, host Bandari in another big match. Both teams are fighting for top positions, and the result could change the shape of the upper table.

Kakamega Homeboyz welcome Mara Sugar, while Mathare United face KCB in a mid-table clash. Reigning champions Police, fourth with 28 points, will be watching closely as they prepare for their Monday match.

Tomorrow will also display key games when bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks play Ulinzi Stars, with both sides looking to move away from the danger zone.

Murang’a Seal host APS Bomet in a match that could affect both the top and bottom ends of the table.

The round will close on Monday when Kenya Police face Bidco United. Bidco are in the relegation zone and badly need points, while Police seek redemption following their midweek defeat to Bandari.