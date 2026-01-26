Ulinzi Starlets trail, gun down Kisped Queens in enviable show

Akinyi Lavenda (L) of Ulinzi Starlets challenge Susan Malda of Vihiga Queens FC during their FKF Women Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi on January 26, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Ulinzi Starlets defeated Kisped Queens 2-0 in a Women’s Premier League football match played at the Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu yesterday.

The victory saw the soldiers bag maximum points to position themselves as top contenders for this season’s title.

However, the defeat dimmed Kisped’s hopes of surviving relegation as they remained in the second last spot.

Ulinzi are currently second on the standings with 29 points, thanks to their good run that has seen them win nine out of 13 matches.

An elated Ulinzi head coach Collins Oduor said they are registering positive results because his charges are focused.

“My players are focused and intentional because they know what they want from every match. Our focus is always on our main opponents because we treat any team we play against as our main opponent and in today’s match (yesterday), we had just one mission: to beat Kisped,” Oduor said.

He added that his players are improving due to the seamless integration of younger players who have joined the side from high school.

“The inclusion of younger players has also helped our side because they are eager to showcase their talent. This has worked well for us because they can learn from the experienced players, hence the strong bond and teamwork exhibited in all our matches.”

Oduor revealed that their focus is now on their next challenge against Zetech University Sparks over the weekend at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

“Our main opponents now are Zetech and we are fully focused on the encounter. We defeated them in the first leg and we are hoping to secure all the points when we meet next,” he noted.

Despite playing away, the soldiers were without doubt the better side from the onset, dominating their hosts throughout the match.

They kept piling pressure on the homegirls, which resulted in a 23rd own-goal from their first corner kick.

Former Archbishop Njenga star Elizabeth Mideva, who joined the team from high school, scored in the 28th minute to give Ulinzi a 2-0 lead before the half-hour mark.

Kisped focused on damage control, playing defensively, as they made it impossible for the soldiers to score.

At the Nyang’ori Grounds, Soccer Assassins condemned Kisumu Allstarlets to their 11th defeat, forcing them to remain at the bottom of the table.

Assassins edged out Allstarlets 1-0 to register their fourth win of the season, cementing their place in the top 10.

Jecinta Wangare nettedthe Assassins’ winning goal in the 27th minute. After delays in kick-off at the Bungoma National Polytechnic, hosts Bungoma Queens secured a narrow 1-0 win against their visitors, Trinity Starlets.