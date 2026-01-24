Focus on relegation battle in SPL

Mathare United's Cetric Asango (left) in past action during a SPL match at Kasarani Stadium. [Jonah Onyango]

The second leg of the 2025–2026 SportPesa Premier League season gets underway this weekend with round 18 matches, and while the title race is still open, much of the attention will be on the fight to avoid relegation.

With the gap between teams at the bottom and those just above them still small, every point will matter as the season moves into a decisive phase.

Today’s action opens in Kericho where 16th-placed APS Bomet host Shabana at Green Stadium. APS Bomet have 14 points from 16 matches and are deep in the danger zone.

They have struggled for consistency and face a tough test against Tore Bobe, who sit fourth on 27 points.

Shabana are pushing for a top-four finish if not challenge for the title and will see this as a chance to collect valuable away points, while APS Bomet badly need a win to close the gap on the teams above them.

In Awendo, Mara Sugar, who are 13th with 20 points, take on Kenya Police at Green Stadium. Mara Sugar are not safe yet, with only a six-point cushion above the relegation places. Kenya Police are fifth on 25 points and will be aiming to stay in touch with the leading pack.

For Mara Sugar, this match is crucial as a positive result would help them move further away from danger.

Bandari, placed 10th on 23 points, will host bottom side Kariobangi Sharks at the KPA Sports Club. Sharks are 18th with just 13 points from 17 matches and are under serious pressure.

They have struggled to score goals and will be desperate for a turnaround. Bandari, however, are also not off the hook yet and will want to avoid being dragged into the relegation fight.

Posta Rangers, who sit 11th with 22 points, welcome Mathare United at Kasarani Annex. Mathare are 12th on 21 points, just one point behind Posta.

This is a classic six-pointer, with both teams knowing that defeat could pull them closer to the bottom three. A win for either side would offer some breathing space.

The final match of the day sees Bidco United host league leaders Gor Mahia at Kasarani Stadium. Bidco are 15th with 15 points and hovering just above the relegation zone.

Gor Mahia, top of the table on 33 points, will be strong favourites, but Bidco will be hoping to cause problems to title-chasing K'Ogalo.

Tomorrow's fixtures continue the relegation storyline.

At Kasarani Annex, KCB face Tusker. While this is more of a top-half clash, Tusker sit ninth on 24 points and are only a few results away from being pulled into the lower half if they slip. KCB, sixth on 25 points, will be keen to stay clear of trouble and keep pushing upwards.

Ulinzi Stars, placed 14th with 17 points, host Murang’a Seal at the Ulinzi Sports Complex. Murang’a Seal are seventh on 24 points, but Ulinzi are just three points above the relegation zone. This makes the match very important for the soldiers, who need points to avoid being dragged further down.

The weekend wraps up with Sofapaka hosting AFC Leopards at Kasarani Stadium. Sofapaka are 17th on 14 points and level with APS Bomet, making this a must-win game for them. AFC Leopards are joint-top with 33 points and chasing the title, but Sofapaka will be fighting for survival.