Champs Kenya Police Bullets tackle Zetech Sparks

Kenya Police Bullets coach David Bujego reacts during their FKF Women Premier League match against Trinity Starlets. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Champions Kenya Police Bullets will today take on Zetech University Sparks in a Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League match at the varsity’s Mang’u Campus Grounds.

The law enforcers will be looking to secure their 10th victory and cement their place at the top of the table and enhance their chances of extending their reign to three years in a row.

They lead the standings with 28 points two more than second placed Ulinzi Starlets who will be in action tomorrow away to Kisped Queens at Mamboleo Stadium, Kisumu.

Bullets have garnered their points from nine wins and two losses while Ulinzi have won eight drawn two and lost two.

Sparks on the other hand will be hoping to bag the crucial points and maintain their place in the top five. They are fifth with 21 points from 12 outings.

At Marist University Grounds, Kibera Soccer Women will entertain former champions Vihiga Queens who will be on a mission to narrow the gap between them and table leaders. Vihiga are third with 25 points from seven wins, four draws and a defeat while Kibera are sixth with 17 points.

Tomorrow, Soccer Assassins will welcome Kisumu Allstarlets who are still chasing their first win at the Nyang’ori Grounds in Majengo, Kisumu.

Allstarlets who are stuck at the bottom of the log with 2 points after 12 rounds of matches will be hoping to finally get it right bag maximum points and revive their chances of surviving relegation.

Assassins who returned to the top tier this season will be seeking a fourth win and a chance to move up the table. They are currently ninth with 13 points out of the possible 36 having dropped 23 in four draws and five defeats.

At Bungoma Polytechnic, home girls Bungoma Queens will host Trinity Starlets who have since dropped from the top two to fourth place on the standings. Trinity who are frontrunners season will be keen to secure their eighth win. The last match of the say will see Kayole Starlet take on debutants Gideon Starlets at the EABL Tusker Grounds.