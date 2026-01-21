Senegal's 'historic' AFCON champs honoured with parade, presidential praise

Senegal president Bassirou Diomaye Faye addresses members of Senegal’s national football team upon their arrival in Dakar on January 20, 2026. [AFP]

Senegal's president congratulated the Lions of Teranga Tuesday for their "historic" victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, after tens of thousands of football fans crowded the streets of Dakar for a celebratory homecoming parade.

The players and coaches brandished their trophy from an open-top bus for more than seven hours as they inched their way across the capital and past immense mobs of fans, finally reaching the presidential palace at dusk.

In a ceremony on the grounds, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye told the players they had "demonstrated exceptional fighting spirit, extraordinary resilience, and an iron will, and that is what makes your victory historic".

Downtown was overcome by a fever pitch of almost deafening noise -- revving engines, horns, vuvuzelas and shouting -- as the players arrived for the reception.

All day throngs of especially younger fans crowded the streets with electric energy, chanting, whistling, waving flags, dancing and blowing vuvuzelas.

Some walked or even ran alongside the bus, while multitudes lined the sidewalks, sometimes watching from buildings and bridges, or even climbing on top of cars and billboards to get a view.

Senegal's players celebrate winning Afcon atop an open bus during a trophy parade in the streets of Dakar on January 20, 2026. [AFP]

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations when they beat hosts Morocco 1-0 in a chaotic final in Rabat on Sunday that saw the eventual champions storm off the pitch late in the game.

The team arrived back in Senegal on a special flight shortly before midnight on Monday, where they were greeted by President Faye, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and other members of the government.

Fan Doudou Thiam told AFP from the parade's sidelines in the Bourguiba neighbourhood that he "wouldn't have missed this moment for the world".

"The Lions are our pride and they deserve all the honours", said the 26-year-old, who was wearing a Senegal jersey.

After Senegal's victory, fans flooded the streets, filling the air with honking, fireworks and the deafening roar of vuvuzelas.

The win marked Senegal's second title, after their 2022 victory over Egypt in Cameroon. It was the team's third final in just the last four editions. Dance troupes welcome Senegal players during a trophy parade on an open bus in the streets of Dakar on January 20, 2026. [AFP]

Hortense Kenny brought her five-year-old child to watch the parade in the working-class neighbourhood of Patte d'Oie, where the procession began.

"The Lions made an entire nation proud, beating the host country in those circumstances", she told AFP, referring to the end of the match.

"Now, all that's left is to win the World Cup. With Sadio Mane, anything is possible," she said, referencing the team's biggest star.

His role as peacemaker during the final -- he was the one who stayed on the pitch and persuaded his teammates to return -- has been widely praised.

Faye extolled Mane in his speech, calling him "a player who, through his talent but above all through his sense of responsibility, left his mark on this final and this competition".

The president additionally awarded each player 75 million CFA francs ($134,000), as well as a parcel of land along Senegal's sought-after Petite Côte.