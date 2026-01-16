Mathare United seek redemption against Ulinzi Stars

Mathare United Cetric Asango dribling ball past Andres Odhiambo of Kariobangi Sharks during Sportpesa Premier League at Moi International Sports Center. Oct 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Mathare United will be seeking redemption when they face Ulinzi Stars on Friday evening as the SportPesa Premier League first leg comes to a close with Round 17 matches.

The 2008 league champions go into the match on the back of two straight defeats and will be keen to stop the slide when they host the soldiers at Kasarani Annex from 4pm.

Mathare sit 13th on the table with 18 points, just one point above Ulinzi Stars, and the clash offers both sides a chance to move further away from the relegation zone.

Mathare’s recent form has been a concern. They have managed only one win in their last five league matches, drawing once and losing three times. The last two matches have ended in defeat, putting pressure on the Slum Boys to deliver a positive result in front of their home fans.

Ulinzi Stars have also struggled for consistency this season. The 2010 champions have the same record as Mathare over the last five matches but will draw confidence from the fact that their recent run includes a win and a draw in their last two outings. They come into the match knowing that a victory would see them leapfrog Mathare on the table.

The league table remains tight in the lower half. Kariobangi Sharks prop up the standings with 13 points, while Sofapaka and APS Bomet sit in the relegation zone with 14 points each. For Mathare and Ulinzi, every point is now important as the first leg of the season draws to a close.

Mathare will be under pressure to make good use of their home advantage and bring an end to their losing streak. A win would not only boost their confidence but also create some breathing space above the danger area.

The Slum Boys will also take encouragement from their recent record against Ulinzi Stars.

Last season, Mathare picked up four points from the soldiers, playing out a goalless draw in the first meeting before securing a 1-0 win in the second leg through a late strike by Musa Masika.

With both teams separated by just a point and showing similar form, Friday’s match is expected to be closely fought, with Mathare United determined to bounce back and restore belief as the league heads into the second half of the season.