WAFCON: Kenya's Harambee Starlets drawn alongside Morocco, Algeria and Senegal

Harambee Starlets players celebrate Mwanalima Adam's goal against Gambia during their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on October 24, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Kenya women’s national football team, Harambee Starlets, have been drawn alongside hosts Morocco, Algeria and Senegal for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations set to take place between March 17 and April 3 this year.

Defending champions Nigeria are set for a familiar reunion with Zambia, as the tournament’s draw placed the two heavyweights in Group C alongside Egypt and debutants Malawi.

Egypt and Malawi complete Group C, creating another tactical test for the Africans who will be chasing more World Cup qualification opportunities.

The hosts will be aiming to leverage home advantage as they navigate a group that promises both regional pride and competitive balance.

Group B features two-time champions South Africa, who lifted the title in 2022, alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, and Tanzania, a mix of established teams and rising nations in women’s football.

Group D includes Ghana facing Cameroon, Mali, and debutants Cape Verde.

The four WAFCON semi-finalists will earn spots at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, while the quarter-final losers will enter a playoff for two additional World Cup berths via an inter-confederation qualifier.

CAF’s decision to expand WAFCON from 12 to 16 teams during qualification reshaped the finals lineup.

The 2026 edition is scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3, a shorter window than the 2024 tournament by four days. The matches will unfold across Rabat, with one venue each in Casablanca and Fes.