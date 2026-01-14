×
Gor survive Seal attack to leapfrog AFC at the summit, Police drop points again

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 14, 2026

Mara Sugar's David Omondi (left) and Koutima Yves of Kenya Police during their SportPesa Premier League match at Police Sacco stadium on January 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia came from 2-0 down at the break to edge out a stubborn Murang’a Seal 3-2 in a five-goal thriller rescheduled midweek SportPesa Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming into the match behind their 0-0 draw against Shabana, Gor needed to win to close in on their archrivals AFC Leopards who were three points clear.

Despite being at home, Murang’a Seal were first to strike when they took the lead just after four minutes through Joe Waithira.

Matters went from bad to worse for Gor who found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break when Francis Memusi netted the second in the 18th minute.

In the final half, Gor came back more aggressive and swiftly turned the game around four minutes after the restart when they tied the game at 2-2.

Felix Oluoch pulled a goal back two minutes after the restart when Murang’a Seal goalkeeper's error gifted the Gor striker an easy tap in for 2-1.

Moments later, Gor fullback Paul Ochuoga saw his 30-yard low shot deflected into the net by Dennis Munyovi in the 49th minute for 2-2, setting the game up for a marathon finish.

Eight minutes before the final whistle, Gor completed their comeback when Ochuoga turned provider from the right wing for new signing Ebenezer Kofi Assifuah to open his K'Ogalo goal account.

The win lifted Gor to the top of the log with 30 points same as their arch rivals AFC Leopards. However, Gor stay top on goal difference, having 11 goals compared to Ingwe’s 10.

At Police Sacco Stadium, Kenya Police winless run stretched to five matches after being held to a 1-1 draw by Mara Sugar.

The draw leaves head coach Dusan Stojanovic a worried man with the law enforcers six points off joint leaders Gor Mahia AFC Leopards and a distant fifth in the standings.

New arrival Yves Koutiama from Burkina Faso opened the scores inside the opening two minutes to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead but the millers replied 30 minutes later through Joseph Okwenda for a 1-1 half time stalemate.

No goals were witnessed in the final half as Mara Sugar grabbed an important point that pushed them to 12th in the standings with 20 points, six points above the relegation zone.

On the other hand, this was Police’s sixth draw of the season and fourth in their last five matches with the other a defeat.

Stojanovic boys have drawn against Leopards and KCB (0-0), Kakamega Homeboyz (2-2) and now Mara Sugar. The defeat was against Murang’a Seal (1-0) mid last month.

Despite the draw, Police still have a chance to close in on joint leaders Gor and Leopards as they have a game in hand.

