From bricklayer to record-breaker: The rise of Brentford hero Igor Thiago

Brentford striker Igor Thiago has already made Premier League history: now the Brazilian hopes to take his unlikely success story to the World Cup.

Driven by a burning desire to honour the memory of his father and inspired by the goalscoring feats of Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiago has become one of the Premier League's most feared forwards.

He set a record for the most goals by a Brazilian in a single Premier League season when he netted twice in Brentford's 3-0 win over Sunderland on January 7.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 times in the top-flight this term, taking him past the previous tallies of 15 reached by compatriots Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Martinelli and Matheus Cunha.

Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho, Juninho and Robinho are among the other Brazil forwards to have played in the Premier League.

But the unheralded Thiago, who offers a commanding physical presence, has outshone them all.

Just three years ago, he was an unknown playing for Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad, carrying distant dreams of following in the footsteps of his boyhood idol Ronaldo.

"I saw Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United and that was the biggest thing. I said 'I want to be like him, '" Thiago said.

The forward's goals helped Ludogorets win the Bulgarian title and earned a breakthrough move to Club Brugge in 2023.

His prolific form in Belgium caught the eye of a Brentford scouting network that has a habit of unearthing rough diamonds.

The Bees signed Thiago for a club-record £30 million ($40 million) in 2024, only to lose him for most of his debut season due to a serious knee injury.

Thiago has made up for lost time, with the departures of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in the summer transfer window clearing a place for him in Keith Andrews' team.

He set the tone with a goal in his first game this season against Nottingham Forest, netting twice in a win against Manchester United and once in a victory over Liverpool.

Thiago also hit a hat-trick at Everton just before his record-breaking performance against Sunderland.

'Many doubted I could do it' -

It is an ascent so meteoric that even Andrews has been taken by surprise.

"I think anybody that thought he would have been this good is probably not being honest," he said.

"He's been sensational. I wouldn't be swapping him for anybody. He is so precious to us."

Thiago's success is all the more laudable after the devastation of his father's death when he was just 13.

He took jobs as a bricklayer and on a fruit stall to support his mother Maria, who worked as a rubbish collector in their hometown of Gama near Brasilia.

"My early life definitely affected the way I play," he said. "It helped me as a man. It helped me to appreciate the little and big things.

"Today I look at my life and see that I'm privileged with everything I have."

Thanks to Thiago's scoring spree, Brentford have climbed to fifth place in the Premier League, sparking unexpected dreams of Champions League qualification.

The unfashionable club are two points ahead of west London neighbours Chelsea, who host Brentford on Saturday.

"I've always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. Many doubted I could do it, and I wanted to prove them wrong," Thiago said.

Already linked with a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal, he has been catapulted into contention for a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Thiago, who also holds a Bulgarian passport, has never played for Brazil, but the opportunity to represent the Selecao would be the culmination of his incredible journey.

"It's my biggest goal," he said. "When I reach there, which I will, it'll mean I've made it."