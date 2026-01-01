×
Gabon government suspends entire national team after winless AFCON exit, Aubameyang and coach dismissed

By Robert Abong'o | Jan. 1, 2026
Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attends a training session at the Stadium in Taghzout, on December 23, 2025, on the eve of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match vs Cameroon. [FRANCK FIFE / AFP]

The Gabonese government has taken drastic action following the national team’s disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, announcing the immediate suspension of the Panthers after they exited the tournament without a single victory.

Coach Thierry Mouyouma has been dismissed, while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and defender Bruno Ecuele Manga were also dropped from the team in an unprecedented move.

Gabon were eliminated from contention after back-to-back defeats against Cameroon and Mozambique, leaving their final Group F match against defending champions Ivory Coast as a dead rubber.

Aubameyang did not feature in that encounter, having already returned to his French club Olympique de Marseille a day earlier for treatment on a thigh injury, alongside Manga. Despite leading Ivory Coast 2-0 in Marrakesh, Gabon collapsed late on to lose 3-2, a result that confirmed they would finish bottom of the group.

Speaking on national television, Acting Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula did not hold back in his assessment.

“Given the Panthers’ disgraceful performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, the government has decided to dissolve the coaching staff, suspend the national team until further notice, and exclude players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” he said after Wednesday’s defeat.

Early goals from Guélor Kanga and Denis Bouanga put them firmly in control before Ivory Coast mounted a second-half comeback. Jean-Philippe Krasso pulled one back before substitutes Evann Guessand and Bazoumana Touré, both set up by Christopher Opéri, completed the turnaround in dramatic fashion.

