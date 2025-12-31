×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Senegal top AFCON group, DR Congo to face Algeria in last 16

By AFP | Dec. 31, 2025
Democratic Republic of the Congo players celebrate after scoring a goal during the 35th AFCON group D match vs Botswana at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on December 30, 2025. [Chris Milosi / AFP]

Senegal saw off Benin on Tuesday to go through to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations as winners of Group D, leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo to settle for second place which means they will play Algeria in a heavyweight tie in the next round.

Sadio Mane's Senegal, African champions in 2022, came into the final round of group games needing to beat Benin in Tangier and hope that their Congolese rivals did not manage to move above them on goal difference.

Senegal ran out 3-0 winners against Benin, with Abdoulaye Seck and Habib Diallo scoring before skipper Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off in the second half. Cherif Ndiaye then added a late penalty.

DR Congo beat already-eliminated Botswana 3-0 at the same time in Rabat, meaning the leading duo both finished with seven points from three games but Pape Thiaw's Senegal topped the section by a difference of two goals.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

As a result, Senegal have a far kinder path in the knockout phase and will remain in Tangier for a last-16 tie on Saturday against the third-place finisher in Group E.

That will be either Burkina Faso or Sudan, who play each other in Casablanca on Wednesday.

The Leopards, in contrast, must play 2019 champions Algeria in the last 16 next Tuesday with the winner of that potentially having to face Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Benin's three points, courtesy of a solitary 1-0 win over Botswana, are enough for them to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

It will be just their second appearance in the AFCON knockout stages and their reward is a meeting with Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Agadir on Monday.

Israel-based centre-back Seck headed Senegal into the lead from Krepin Diatta's free-kick on 38 minutes and their second goal arrived just after the hour when a superb cutback by Mane was turned in by Diallo.

Skipper Koulibaly was then sent off after a yellow card was upgraded to red following a VAR review, leaving the Lions of Teranga to play out the final 19 minutes plus stoppage time a man down.

Ndiaye's 97th-minute penalty made it 3-0 and ended any doubt about Senegal's final position in the group.

Playmaker Gael Kakuta, once of Chelsea and now playing in Turkey, was in outstanding form for DR Congo against Botswana at Al Medina stadium as his backheel set up Nathanael Mbuku for the opener.

Kakuta then converted a penalty shortly before half-time and got his second and his team's third on the hour mark from Theo Bongonda's assist.

Another goal at that point could have left DR Congo and Senegal with identical records and facing a possible drawing of lots to determine their final group positions.

DR Congo thought they had it when Fiston Mayele put the ball in the net on 64 minutes.

He appeared to have scored with his shoulder but the goal was eventually disallowed for handball after a VAR check and it finished 3-0.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AFCON 2025 Benin vs Senegal Botswana vs DR Congo
.

Latest Stories

Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
National
By Mike Kihaki
26 mins ago
Leaders give Kenyans hope calling for unity in New Year
National
By Mike Kihaki
56 mins ago
Kenyans ring in 2026 with prayer, music and renewed calls for unity
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
By Dennis Omondi 2 hrs ago
Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved