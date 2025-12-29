Egypt seal top spot in Group B after goalless draw with Angola

Egypt forward Ibrahim Adel (L) fights for the ball with Angola midfielder Beni Mukendi during the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match at Adrar Stadium in Agadir on December 29, 2025. (FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Egypt secured first place in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw against Angola in Agadir.

The result confirmed the Pharaohs' passage into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Already assured of qualification heading into the final group match, Hossam Hassan's men adopted a measured and controlled approach, prioritising defensive structure and game management over attacking risk. The Black Sable Antelopes played with urgency and intent but were unable to find a way through a resolute Egyptian backline.

They pushed aggressively from the opening minutes, committing numbers forward and enjoying longer spells of possession against a rotated Egyptian side. They created the clearer chances and even appealed for a penalty during a period of sustained pressure, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third proved costly.

Egypt remained organised and resilient, absorbing pressure and protecting their clean sheet with calm authority.

With one eye already on the Round of 16, Egypt were content to take a point, a calculated decision that ultimately paid off.

The draw gained added significance after South Africa’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakech, a result that confirmed the final Group B standings and officially ended Angola’s hopes of progressing.