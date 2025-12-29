Diallo strikes again as Ivory Coast and Cameroon share spoils in AFCON classic

Cameroon defender Nouhou (L) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast's forward Amad Diallo during the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh on December 28, 2025. [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP]

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo was again on the scoresheet as defending champions Ivory Coast were held to a 1-1 draw by fierce rivals Cameroon in a pulsating Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash on Sunday.

Diallo gave the Elephants the lead six minutes into the second half in Marrakesh, scoring his second goal of the tournament, but the advantage was short-lived, with Cote d'Ivoire defender Ghislain Konan inadvertently turning Junior Tchamadeu’s effort into his own net just five minutes later to hand the Indomitable Lions a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Ivory Coast and Cameroon level on four points at the top of Group F, one ahead of Mozambique, who edged Gabon 3-2 earlier in the day.

With the top two teams guaranteed passage to the last 16, and four of the best third-placed sides also advancing, both heavyweights remain firmly in control of their knockout-stage destiny.

The thrilling contest was played in front of a crowd of 35,165, with several high-profile figures in attendance, including French internationals Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde, Alexander Song, Samuel Eto'o as well as CAF president Patrice Motsepe.