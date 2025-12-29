×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Diallo strikes again as Ivory Coast and Cameroon share spoils in AFCON classic

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 29, 2025
Cameroon defender Nouhou (L) fights for the ball with Ivory Coast's forward Amad Diallo during the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh on December 28, 2025. [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP]

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo was again on the scoresheet as defending champions Ivory Coast were held to a 1-1 draw by fierce rivals Cameroon in a pulsating Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash on Sunday.

Diallo gave the Elephants the lead six minutes into the second half in Marrakesh, scoring his second goal of the tournament, but the advantage was short-lived, with Cote d'Ivoire defender Ghislain Konan inadvertently turning Junior Tchamadeu’s effort into his own net just five minutes later to hand the Indomitable Lions a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Ivory Coast and Cameroon level on four points at the top of Group F, one ahead of Mozambique, who edged Gabon 3-2 earlier in the day.

With the top two teams guaranteed passage to the last 16,  and four of the best third-placed sides also advancing, both heavyweights remain firmly in control of their knockout-stage destiny.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The thrilling contest was played in front of a crowd of 35,165, with several high-profile figures in attendance, including French internationals Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde, Alexander Song, Samuel Eto'o as well as CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AFCON 2025 AFCON Ivory Coast vs Cameroon
.

Latest Stories

2025: A year of premium economic tears all around
2025: A year of premium economic tears all around
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
UoN defends fresh VC recruitment amid staff backlash and leadership wrangles
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Kenya's athletics stars pumped billions into the economy in 2025
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM Kilgoris power pact meeting
By Harold Odhiambo and David Odongo 1 hr ago
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM Kilgoris power pact meeting
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
UoN defends fresh VC recruitment amid staff backlash and leadership wrangles
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
UoN defends fresh VC recruitment amid staff backlash and leadership wrangles
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved