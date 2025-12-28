×
Mahrez scores again as Algeria book place in AFCON last 16 after 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 28, 2025
Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez shoots and scores his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Africa Cup of Nations Group E vs Burkino Faso at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on December 28, 2025. [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

Algeria have booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 after edging Burkina Faso 1-0 in a hard-fought Group E encounter on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Captain Riyad Mahrez proved decisive midway through the first half, calmly converting a penalty at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat before Algeria dug in to see off a spirited Burkina Faso side in a bruising contest.

The Desert Foxes now have a perfect six points from two matches and have yet to concede a goal.

Under Vladimir Petkovic, Algeria are living up to their pre-tournament billing and are guaranteed a top-two finish in the group regardless of the outcome of their final game against Equatorial Guinea.

Burkina Faso and Sudan sit level on three points apiece and face each other on Wednesday, while Algeria will complete their group campaign against the pointless Equatorial Guinea.

The decisive penalty was awarded when Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri was bundled over in the area, and Mahrez made no mistake from the spot in the 23rd minute.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

