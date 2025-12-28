×
Slice of late fortune sees Sudan stun Equatorial Guinea in AFCON

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 28, 2025
Sudan's Mohamed Eisa is the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award after beating  Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in Casablanca on Decembefr 28, 2025 [Caf]

Sudan took a significant step towards the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stage after edging Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in Casablanca on Sunday, thanks to a slice of late fortune.

The decisive moment arrived in the 74th minute when Equatorial Guinea defender Saul Coco endured a nightmare touch.

The Torino centre-back was unfortunate to see the ball deflect off him and into his own net as teammate Luis Asue attempted to clear a dangerous Sudan free-kick.

It was only their second win in 18 matches across six AFCON appearances since that historic triumph, underlining just how important the result was for Kwesi Appiah’s side.

Ranked 117th in the world, 20 places below Equatorial Guinea, Sudan now sit on three points from two Group E matches, while their opponents are left pointless after consecutive defeats.

They will face Burkina Faso in their final group game on Wednesday, knowing that a place in the knockout stages, something they have achieved just once since 1970,  is within reach.

