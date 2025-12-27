Okello's late penalty miss leaves Uganda and Tanzania locked in AFCON 2025 stalemate

Uganda's midfielder Allan Okello misses a penalty during the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match vsTanzania at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on December 27, 2025. [SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP]

Uganda were left to rue a painful missed opportunity after Allan Okello failed to convert a late penalty as the Cranes were held to a 1-1 draw by East African rivals Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash this evening.

Okello’s miss in the dying moments denied Uganda a crucial victory in front of 10,540 fans at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, after substitute Uche Ikpeazu had earlier rescued the Cranes with a late equaliser.

It appeared Tanzania were on course for a long-awaited breakthrough AFCON victory after Simon Msuva fired the Taifa Stars ahead from the penalty spot just before the hour mark, extending the country's long wait for a first win at the tournament.

Uganda, however, refused to fold. With 10 minutes remaining, Ikpeazuv rose highest to head home Denis Omedi's cross and restore parity.

The momentum swung Uganda’s way after James Bogere was pulled down inside the box late on, earning the Cranes a golden chance to snatch all three points. But Okello’s penalty sailed over the bar in stoppage time.

Both Uganda and Tanzania sit on one point from two matches in Group C, trailing former champions Nigeria and Tunisia.