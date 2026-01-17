Chinese EV makers target Nigeria as Africa manufacturing race intensifies

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu. [Gerard Nyele]

Nigeria is positioning itself as West Africa's electric vehicle manufacturing hub as Chinese investors accelerate a continent-wide expansion into green mobility.

Chinese manufacturer Jiangmen Tengxin Motorcycle Technology Co Ltd has reached an agreement with Cross River State authorities to establish a $100 million facility that will assemble electric scooters and components for Nigeria's urban transport market and neighbouring countries.

The company, which exports to 33 nations and produces 500,000 engines and 300,000 scooters annually, has been negotiating with the state government for four months to advance the investment.

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu welcomed the project as a boost to industrialisation and job creation, aligning with Nigeria's push to attract large-scale manufacturing and promote cleaner transport solutions.

A Chinese delegation is expected in Nigeria in February 2026 to finalise technical and regulatory requirements.

The Nigeria agreement follows a similar deal recently concluded in Zimbabwe, where Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Tongai Mnangagwa confirmed the government's acceptance of Jiangmen Tengxin's investment proposal.

"The project reflects growing confidence by Chinese investors in Africa's manufacturing potential and the continent's shift toward sustainable transport solutions," said Mnangagwa.

Industry sources say similar investment deals are being pursued in South Africa and Kenya as Jiangmen Tengxin accelerates its Africa expansion strategy.

Investment banking firm Treadway has been connecting Chinese manufacturers with African governments and markets, facilitating negotiations and investment structuring across the continent.

For full localisation of its African operations, Jiangmen Tengxin has partnered with Agilitee, a pan-African electric mobility company. The Chinese investor is expected to use Agilitee's existing ecosystem and infrastructure across Africa for the rollout of its EV products.

Agilitee had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Nigeria has one of the largest two-wheeler markets in Africa, driven by rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion and demand for affordable transport solutions.

Electric scooters are increasingly viewed as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative, particularly for last-mile delivery, ride-hailing and urban commuting.

Industry analysts say the proposed Cross River State plant could enhance regional EV distribution while reducing import dependence and supporting local value chains.