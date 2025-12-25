Amad Diallo strike gets Ivory Coast title defence off to winning start

Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations Group F matchvs Mozambique at Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh on December 24, 2025. [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP]

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo scored the decisive goal as Ivory Coast launched their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a controlled 1-0 victory over Mozambique in Marrakesh.

The three-time champions dominated the Group F encounter and were finally rewarded four minutes into the second half when Diallo struck to break stubborn Mozambican resistance.

The Elephants controlled possession from the outset and spent long periods camped in Mozambique’s half. However, clear-cut chances proved hard to come by against a disciplined and well-organised defence.

Ivory Coast dominated the early stages, with teenager Yan Diomande providing the first spark as he dribbled past several defenders before slipping in the box, later needing treatment after an awkward fall. Amad Diallo went close with a first-half free kick, while Diomande, now wearing a protective mask, nearly scored with a looping cross tipped over by goalkeeper Ernan Siluane. The pressure continued as Ghislain Konan missed from close range and Franck Kessie's header was saved before the break, and shortly after rain fell in the second half, Diallo capitalised inside the box to fire Ivory Coast into the lead.





For Mozambique, hopes of an AFCON victory still remain elusive after four draws and 12 defeats since their 1986 debut.

Ivory Coast will next face Cameroon and Gabon as they look to build momentum in Group F and continue their pursuit of back-to-back continental titles.

The result keeps Ivory Coast firmly on course as they chase history aiming to become the first nation since Egypt in 2010 to successfully defend the AFCON crown.