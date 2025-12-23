×
DR Congo beat Benin to kick off Cup of Nations bid

By AFP | Dec. 23, 2025
DR Congo forward Theo Bongonda celebrates his goal teammates during the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match VS and Benin at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on December 23, 2025. [SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP]

The Democratic Republic of Congo edged out Benin 1-0 in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, with Theo Bongonda scoring the only goal of the Group D clash.

Bongonda, of Spartak Moscow, pounced to score on 16 minutes at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat after the Benin defence left a long ball.

The Leopards thought they had doubled their lead just after half-time when Cedric Bakambu met a Nathanael Mbuku cross to head home from close range, but the goal was eventually ruled out for offside after a long VAR check.

One goal proved enough, however, for a DR Congo side backed by the majority of the crowd and who will hope to emerge from a group which also contains 2022 champions Senegal and Botswana -- those teams were due to face off later Tuesday in Tangier.

"The most important thing is that we make our people proud," said Bongonda.

"It was a very difficult match. I didn't really know anything about Benin but they are a really good side, and nobody has won easily so far in the other games.

"We are used to suffering but what matters is that we got the three points even if the performance was not great."

DR Congo were semi-finalists at the last Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early last year but have not gone further than that since winning the trophy as Zaire in 1974.

Sebastien Desabre's team, featuring the likes of West Ham United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the promising Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, are also hoping to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

They will play either New Caledonia or Jamaica in a play-off in Mexico in March, with the winner of that going into Group K at the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

.

