Late Patson Daka header rescues point for Zambia's Chipolopolo against Mali

Zambia's forward Patson Daka celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group A football match vs Mali at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on December 22, 2025. [Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP]

Patson Daka struck deep into injury time to spare Zambia’s blushes, as the Chipolopolo held Mali to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group A match at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night.

The Leicester City striker came up with the moment Zambia desperately needed, launching himself at a teasing Mathews Banda cross and powered home a header to snatch an unlikely point in the second minute of added time.

It was a reward Zambia scarcely looked set to claim after Mali dominated long stretches of the contest at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca. The West Africans controlled possession, pressed higher up the pitch, and created the clearer chances, but repeatedly failed to turn their superiority into goals.

Mali had a golden opportunity to take the lead late in the first half when they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Banda was judged to have caught Nene Dorgeles inside the area, but El Bilal Touré’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza, keeping the scores level at the break.

The breakthrough for Mali finally arrived just after the hour mark. From a corner, Auxerre forward Lassine Sinayoko reacted quickest after his initial effort was blocked, firing home from close range to give his side a deserved lead.

With time ticking away and Mali seemingly in control, Zambia pushed forward in search of an equaliser, relying more on hope than sustained pressure. That gamble paid off at the very end, when Banda redeemed his earlier penalty concession by delivering the decisive cross for Daka to head home.

Morocco and Mali face off next in Rabat on Friday, while Zambia, still searching for their first AFCON win since lifting the trophy in 2012, turn their attention to Comoros.