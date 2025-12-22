Hosts Morocco thrash Comoros 2-0 in AFCON 2025 opening game

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi socres a bucylce kic vs Comoros in the opening game of the AFCON 2025 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat ON December 21, 2025 [ Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP ]

Goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi were enough to see hosts Morocco begin their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) campaign on home soil with a 2-0 win over Comoros.

Played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which attracted a crowd of 60,180, the hosts scored in both halves to extend their their world-record winning run to 19 consecutive games.

Despite a frustrating first half where Soufiane Rahimi missed a penalty, the Real Madrid midfielder Diaz scored just 10 minutes into the second half, firing home from inside the box.

Substitute El Kaabi added a spectacular overhead kick for Morocco's second goal, securing the win on a rainy night.

Notably, Morocco's captain and star player, Achraf Hakimi, remained on the bench as coach Walid Regragui opted to rest the Paris Saint-Germain full-back, who has been sidelined since an ankle injury in early November.

The game began with promise for Morocco when they earned a penalty in the 10th minute after Diaz was fouled by Iyad Mohamed. However, Rahimi's attempt was saved by Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor.

Despite an early injury to veteran defender Romain Saiss, the hosts managed to break through Comoros' defense in the second half. The scoring opened in the 55th minute when Noussair Mazraoui, starting in place of the injured Hakimi, set up Diaz for his goal.

Although Comoros had a chance to equalize when Rafiki Said was thwarted in front of goal, Morocco maintained pressure. Mazraoui forced another good save from Pandor before El Kaabi's brilliant bicycle kick off a cross from Anass Salah-Eddine sealed the match at 2-0.

Morocco's next matchup is against Mali on Friday, while Mali will face Zambia in Casablanca on Monday.