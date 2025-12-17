×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gachanka Queens start title defence with win

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Dec. 17, 2025
KNCP Queens and Destiny Queens in action last year. [Courtesy, Standard]

Central Region edition of the second season of BingwaFest kicked off on Monday and is set to culminate with the finals on Sunday at Kinoru Stadium, Meru. 

Defending champions in women’s football, Gachanka Queens, were off to a perfect start as they hammered Isiolo United Ladies 4-0 in their opening match to stay on course in their title defence attempt, with Al Azizia also setting their eyes on claiming the men’s title again. 

Football will be played at Kinoru Primary School Grounds, Kaaga Girls Grounds, and Meru School Grounds before moving to Kinoru Stadium on Sunday for the finals. Rugby will be played at Meru School and Kaaga Girls' pitches, while athletics and basketball will be staged at Kinoru Stadium. 

Meru Nets captain Malvin Maingi is looking forward to featuring in the second edition and is hoping to push his team to a better finish in the 3x3 basketball, adding that Kinoru Stadium court installed during the first edition has helped them prepare well this time around. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Coming back for a second edition is an incredible feeling. We return for the second edition, ready to represent Meru and better our finish from last year. It is a privilege to play. Our mission to inspire and help make Meru basketball nationally recognised,” said Maingi.

“Over the past year, Kinoru has truly become our home. The court has come in handy in our preparation and has been a good infrastructure for the whole community, being the first public basketball court in the area. What started as a court has grown into a community, and we are proud to be part of that growth.” 

More than 600 athletes have registered to participate as they aim to have a share of more than Sh6 million that will be up for grabs in the various track disciplines.  

Naomi Chepngeno and Diana Cherotich highlight the women’s 10,000m and 5,000m races, while Yegon Kipkirui and Josphat Kipchirchir are the athletes to watch in the men’s races. 

Gold medallists in the lucrative 10,000m will take home Sh300,000, as the first and second runners-up will pocket Sh250,000 and Sh200,000, respectively. The athletes who finish fourth and fifth will round off the prize bracket and will receive Sh100,000 and Sh75,000 in that order.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

 BingwaFest  Women football Gachanka Queens Win  Isiolo United Ladies Team
.

Latest Stories

Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Opinion
By Kingwa Kamencu
4 hrs ago
Counties splash Sh1.5b on travel in three months, report reveals
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Fresh clues after CCTV, autopsy reveal deadly crash killed Jirongo
National
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Nyambura 4 hrs ago
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved