Chebet and Were star at BingwaFest in Siaya

Athletes participate in the women's 10,000m race during the BingwaFest national finals at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Siaya on April 17, 2025. [File, Standard]

Miriam Chebet claimed a commanding double victory in the 5,000m and 10,000m races during the Nyanza Region leg of the 2025/2026 BingwaFest edition held at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya on Thursday.

Following her triumph, Chebet took home a total of Sh550,000 in prize money; Sh300,000 for winning the 10,000m and Sh250,000 for winning the 5,000m race.

Chebet, who finished second at the same venue during the BingwaFest national championship in April, started the day with victory in the 10,000m, clocking 32:47.03 to beat Daisila Jerono (32:48:01) and Caren Chebet (32:52:0).

She then edged out Jerono narrowly to an identical finish in the 5,000m, timing 15:54.06 as Jerono crossed the line in a time of 15:54:09, with Abigael Chepkoech (15:56:01) settling for third place.

"I am very happy to have won double gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races here at BingwaFest. This is a great confidence booster for me as I look forward to the national event next year, where I hope to perform even better," Chebet said.

In the men’s 10,000m, Titus Kiprotich is on course to defend his BingwaFest national title after winning in Siaya. Kiprotich clocked 28:29.8 to storm to victory ahead of John Lomoni and Shadrack Kipngetich who timed 28:30.4 and 28:33.1 to finish second and third, respectively.

Amos Kipkemoi stopped the clock at 13:40:05 to win the men’s 5,000m as Festus Kiprop (13:42:00) and Felix Kibet (13:59:03) finished second and third.

In the women’s 1500m race, Purity Chepkirui emerged victorious with a time of 4:08.06, narrowly beating Faith Chebet, who finished at 4:09.05. Nelly Jepkosgei settled for third place with a time of 4:15.07.

Josphat Kipkirui clocked 3:40:00 to win the men’s 1,500m narrowly ahead of Danson Kiplangat (3:40:02) and Justice Kipkoech (3:40:06).

Fresh from setting a new personal best in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Wiseman Were lined up in the 100m and stormed to victory in 9.9 to beat Denise Mwai (10.02) and Ronald Kiprono (10.04).

Action in Siaya is set to culminate tomorrow at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, with teams competing for top prizes in football, rugby, and basketball.