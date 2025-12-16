Defending champs KU held by UoE as varsity games kick off in Eldoret

UoE football players in action during day one of the National University Games in Eldoret yesterday. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Defending champions Kenyatta University (KU) were frustrated to a barren draw by hosts University of Eldoret (UoE) in their opening football match of the 2025 National University Games.

Despite firing blanks in the Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) national games being staged in Eldoret, UoE and KU warned rivals as they kicked off their campaign for the crown.

UoE captain Jeff Oluoch said the match against the defending champions was tough.

"We knew KU are the defending champions and their game is top-notch, and we are playing at home. We drew, but it was a win for us," said Oluoch.

He added: "We were not under pressure because we are on our home ground."

KU captain Austin Tandasi said his side came into the opening match with the confidence of winning.

Tandasi regretted several missed scoring chances but promised that the Hardnuts would regain their winning ways in subsequent games.

"We had three scoring chances but didn't score, and that was our biggest challenge.

"The draw triggered pressure, but we are preparing well for the next matches. Our preparations were good, and we have no reason to lose a match," said the captain.

KU and UoE together with Kisii and Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) are in Group A.

UoE trounced Koitalel 19-5 Koitalel Samoei University in the men's Rugby 7s opening contest, while KU defeated USIU in the match played at UoE grounds.

Moi University Arsonists demolished Koitalel Samoei 31-0 as KU's Rugby 7s squad, Blak Blad beat UoE 14-5.

Twenty one universities are chasing titles in 20 disciplines, including soccer, athletics, rugby 7s, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, karate, chess, swimming, table tennis, tennis and netball, among others. Athletics action is kicking off today.

KUSF president Kibet Rono said universities overcame financial constraints to host the event.