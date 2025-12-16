×
The Standard

No alcohol and drugs: List of items banned from stadiums in Morocco during AFCON 2025

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 16, 2025
People walk near the Rabat-Agdal train station decorated with Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 branding in Rabat, Morocco on December 14, 2025. [Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP]

Morocco 2025 AFCON organisers have released the official list of items prohibited at all tournament stadiums, aimed at ensuring safety and a smooth fan experience as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off on December 21.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) outlined security and conduct guidelines ahead of the six-host event, with mandatory security screenings for all spectators entering venues.

The rules prohibit items that could threaten safety or disrupt play. Weapons, sharp objects, fireworks, flares, and any form of pyrotechnics are strictly forbidden. Glass bottles, cans, and other hazardous containers are not allowed, and fans are advised to leave any potentially dangerous items at home.

In a nod to crowd control, CAF also bans laser pointers and other electronic distraction devices that could interfere with players or referees on the pitch. Some electronic devices, such as specific radio-emitting gadgets beyond standard mobile phones, are also restricted.

Alcohol is banned for sale and consumption inside and immediately around all AFCON 2025 host stadiums, in line with local laws and cultural norms. Spectators attempting to bring alcoholic beverages or illegal substances into venues will be denied entry.

To manage entry flow and protect sightlines, spectators should travel light. Large bags or backpacks are prohibited, and only small clutches or bags that comply with size restrictions (often aligned with clear-bag policies) will be allowed after inspection. Oversized flags and banners, typically exceeding 1-2 meters in length, are not permitted if they obstruct others’ views. Musical instruments and loud horns, such as trumpets, vuvuzelas, and whistles, are frequently restricted to curb noise pollution.

Professional cameras and recording equipment with detachable lenses are not allowed to protect broadcasting rights. Drones and animals (except certified service animals) are banned from stadiums.

List of items fans are advised not to carry into stadiums in Morocco during AFCON 2025

  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Illegal substances and drugs
  • Weapons and sharp objects
  • Fireworks and pyrotechnics
  • Glass bottles or containers
  • Flammable materials
  • Racist, violent or discriminatory banners
  • Unauthorised political, religious or commercial signs
  • Drones and animals
  • Large umbrellas and oversized hats
  • Professional cameras and recording equipment
  • Musical instruments and loud horns
  • Radio-emitting devices (except mobile phones)
  • Heavy or large bags
.

Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
.

