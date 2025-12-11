Ex-Man United star Lingard scores on tearful farewell to South Korea

FC Seoul's forward Jesse Lingard attends a welcome event for FC Seoul's new players prior to the South Korean K-League match vs Incheon United FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on March 10, 2024. [Jung Yeon-je / AFP]

Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard signed off with a goal in his final game for FC Seoul before bidding a tearful farewell to South Korean football after two seasons.

The 32-year-old former England international scored the opener in Seoul's 1-1 draw at home to Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday night, having announced days before it would be his last appearance for the club.

Lingard, who made 60 appearances for FC Seoul, broke down in tears after the match as he watched a video on the big screen which paid tribute to "Our beloved captain".

"Your name and legacy will always be remembered in the history of our club," it said. "Seoul will always be your home. Thank you, our captain."

Lingard, who joined the club in February last year, addressed and applauded the home fans before hugging his team-mates during a lap of honour.

He said on the eve of the game that he had spent "a happy two years" in South Korea.

"I've learned a lot, I've become more mature, I've had a lot of responsibility this year being captain," said the attacking midfielder, who played 32 times for England, including in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

"I can leave South Korea more mature, I believe."

Lingard coolly slotted home in the 31st minute to put Seoul in front and celebrated with a Michael Jackson-style moonwalk.

Melbourne equalised midway through the second half.