×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ex-Man United star Lingard scores on tearful farewell to South Korea

By AFP | Dec. 11, 2025
FC Seoul's forward Jesse Lingard attends a welcome event for FC Seoul's new players prior to the South Korean K-League match vs Incheon United FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on March 10, 2024. [Jung Yeon-je / AFP]

Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard signed off with a goal in his final game for FC Seoul before bidding a tearful farewell to South Korean football after two seasons.

The 32-year-old former England international scored the opener in Seoul's 1-1 draw at home to Melbourne City in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday night, having announced days before it would be his last appearance for the club.

Lingard, who made 60 appearances for FC Seoul, broke down in tears after the match as he watched a video on the big screen which paid tribute to "Our beloved captain".

"Your name and legacy will always be remembered in the history of our club," it said. "Seoul will always be your home. Thank you, our captain."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Lingard, who joined the club in February last year, addressed and applauded the home fans before hugging his team-mates during a lap of honour.

He said on the eve of the game that he had spent "a happy two years" in South Korea.

"I've learned a lot, I've become more mature, I've had a lot of responsibility this year being captain," said the attacking midfielder, who played 32 times for England, including in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

"I can leave South Korea more mature, I believe."

Lingard coolly slotted home in the 31st minute to put Seoul in front and celebrated with a Michael Jackson-style moonwalk.

Melbourne equalised midway through the second half.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jesse Lingard
.

Latest Stories

Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Entertainment
By Ronald Kipruto
4 hrs ago
Why lighter tax burden on workers is good for the economy
Opinion
By Raimond Molenje
4 hrs ago
Kenya to share only aggregate health data with U.S. under Sh323bn deal
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved