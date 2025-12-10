×
Jesus added to Arsenal's Champions League squad

By AFP | Dec. 10, 2025
Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. [Glyn KIRK / AFP]

Gabriel Jesus has been added to Arsenal's Champions League squad as the Brazil striker steps up his long-awaited return from injury.

Jesus has not played for Arsenal since January after suffering a knee injury during an FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

The 28-year-old is back in training and has been an unused substitute for the Gunners' recent matches against Chelsea and Brentford.

With Arsenal's teenage winger Max Dowman picking up an ankle injury in an under-21 match last weekend, Jesus has been elevated to the Champions League squad in time for Wednesday's clash with Club Brugge in Belgium.

"Gabriel Jesus has replaced Max Dowman on our UEFA A list with immediate effect. Therefore, Gabby is eligible to play in our match against Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday night," a statement on Arsenal's website said.

Jesus's return is a boost to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after injuries to Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz forced him to use Spain midfielder Mikel Merino as his central striker.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League despite last weekend's loss to Aston Villa and are also in pole position in the Champions League group phase after five successive wins in the tournament.

Having been removed from the Champions League squad, Dowman will not be eligible to play for Arsenal in UEFA competitions until February 6.

