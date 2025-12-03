Will history repeat itself ahead of Mashemeji Derby on Sunday?

Fifa referee Dickens Mimisa and assistant referee Boniface Karanja restrain Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players in their match in March.[Jonah Onyango, Standard

After another episode of lack of venue that left Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and football stakeholders bewildered, the delayed Mashemeji Derby will finally be held on Sunday.

While many would have been disappointed with the delay, the 98th edition of the Mashemeji Derby arrives at a crucial moment of the season, with leaders Gor Mahia determined to tighten their grip on the title race.

K’Ogalo sit top with 19 points from nine matches, five points clear of their bitter rivals AFC Leopards, who lie seventh but still within touching distance of the chasing pack.

As is the norm, Sunday’s derby at Nyayo Stadium promises noise, colour and tension, but it may also offer something fans do not always get in this famous clash—goals.

For decades, the derby has been tight and tactical, with neither side willing to give an inch. But history shows that when caution fades, the Mashemeji Derby can explode into one of the most entertaining fixtures in Kenyan football.

As Gor Mahia push to protect their lead and reclaim the Premier League crown they lost to Kenya Police last season, memories of past high-scoring derbies add extra excitement to this encounter.

One of the most unforgettable goal fests dates back to February 22, 1975, when Gor Mahia hammered Leopards (then Abaluhya) 5–1 at City Stadium. It remains one of Gor’s biggest derby victories.

Laban Otieno delivered the only hat-trick ever scored in a Mashemeji Derby, while Maurice ‘Ole Tunda’ Ouma and Francis Mudany completed the rout. Vincent Mwenje scored Leopards’ lone reply on a day K’Ogalo announced their dominance in ruthless fashion.

Another thrilling derby came on August 2, 1986, also at City Stadium, when AFC Leopards edged Gor 3–2. Sammy Onyango ‘Jogoo’ scored twice, but Leopards responded through Dan Musuku, who netted a brace, and Patrick Shim. The match sparked intense debates among Gor supporters and remains one of the most dramatic derbies of that era.

Meanwhile, league action continues today with newbies Nairobi United seeking to redeem themselves after CAF Confederation Cup disappointments when they host Mathare United at Dandora Stadium from 4pm.

Naibois lost 1-0 to AS Maniema Union from DR Congo last Sunday.