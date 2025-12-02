×
Donholm Mixed, Uhuru Goldies win inaugural Nairobi Open Walking Football Tournament

By Standard Sports | Dec. 2, 2025
Uhuru Goldies women in action at the first edition of the Nairobi Open Walking Football Tournament during the weekend [Shadrack Andenga, File]

Donholm Mixed Walking Football and Uhuru Goldies triumphed in the inaugural Nairobi Open Walking Football Tournament, clinching the Mixed and Women’s titles respectively over the weekend at Uhuru Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Speaking moments after the prize-giving on Saturday evening, Donholm Mixed captain Mureithi Ritho expressed elation at clinching the championship and highlighted his aspiration to see some players elevated to the national team.

“I am so happy to be a winner today. It’s not easy to lead and coach people who are over 50 because of the obvious challenges, but I am glad that women have shown tremendous passion for this sport, and that’s why we have about seven of them, and only three men,” Ritho said.

The Mixed category saw Donholm finish on eight points, narrowly ahead of Awendo, who claimed seven points for second place, with hosts Uhuru Mixed completing the podium on six points.

In the Women’s category, Uhuru Goldies emerged champions with nine points, while Awendo took second on seven points, and Kuria claimed third with six points.

Walking Football Kenya Federation President Mwangi Kiarie indicated that he is actively engaging with corporates and the government to ensure Kenya can field a team at the Walking Football World Cup in Brisbane, Australia, in 2026.

“We missed last year’s World Cup in Spain due to financial constraints, but now we are working towards having an active national team first, and then seeking funds to travel and compete,” Kiarie said.

