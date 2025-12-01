CAF Confederation Cup: Nairobi United suffer 1-0 loss to Congolese side AS Maniema Union

[Boniface Okendo, Standard] Nairobi United FC defender Lennox Ogutu tackles DR Congo’s Maniema Union FC striker Dieu Mawuku during the CAF Confederation Cup match at the Moi InternationalSports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, on November 30, 2025.

Nairobi United FC’s dream in the CAF Confederation Cup took a hit yesterday after suffering a tough 1-0 defeat to DR Congo’s AS Maniema Union at Kasarani Stadium.

The result leaves the Kenyan side at the bottom of Group B with zero points from two matches, casting serious doubt on their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds, while intensifying pressure to turn things around in the coming fixtures.

Both teams approached the match with caution in the opening stage, probing for openings but struggling to breach each other’s defences. The first half ended goalless as defences held firm and chances were scarce.

The hosts started nervy, with a defensive lapse in nearly gifting Christian Balako a chance. Balako’s miscontrol spared Naibois, as Obed Mbala’s follow-up effort went wide. Naibois grew into the game as midfielders Enock Machaka and Kevin Otiende began to test the Maniema defence. An exchange between Shami Kibwana and Machaka produced a dangerous cross across goal, but Michael Karamor arrived late to convert. Five minutes later, Machaka released a defence-through pass to Duncan Omalla, who beat two defenders but fired wide.

The second half brought more urgency. Both sides introduced fresh legs, and Maniema found a breakthrough in the 66th minute when substitute Mboma Kinda finished clinically to put the visitors in front. The Congolese side exploited space on the flank and worked the ball into the area, where Mboma hit a low strike past goalkeeper Kevin Oduor to spark celebrations among the visitors and silence the Kasarani stands. The goal prompted Nairobi United to push harder, making multiple substitutions in a bid to overturn the deficit.

Despite a late surge and improved possession, Naibois could not unlock Maniema’s organised backline. The hosts chased an equaliser with long balls and late pressure, but Maniema’s organised defence held firm, securing a hard-fought win for the visitors. The result gave Maniema Union all three points and left Nairobi United on the brink in Group B, needing a strong run in their remaining fixtures to stay in contention.

With their campaign effectively hinging on the next matches, Nairobi United will now turn their attention to a decisive double-header against Tanzania’s Azam FC, scheduled for January 25. A pair of wins, particularly with a healthy goal difference, will be essential if they are to revive their hopes of advancing in the continental tournament.