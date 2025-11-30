Starlets keen on revenge as they face hosts Algeria

Harambee Starlets players celebrate after scoring in a past match. [Harambee Starlets, X]

Harambee Starlets will be looking to turn tables against hosts Algeria when they face off in the second friendly match at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida today.

Starlets will be out to return the favour to Algeria who beat them 2-1 in the first of the two international friendly matches on Wednesday. The Kenyans suffered a late defeat in the encounter that saw them take a 15th minute through Mwanahalima Adam.

Though they are preparing for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), defender Enez Mango revealed that they are working hard with the aim of also qualifying for the World Cup.

“We have corrected the areas that needed to be worked on and I know that we will perform well and deliver positive results in our next match. We are not just looking at this as Wafcon but we are looking at the bigger picture which is the World Cup and so we look at every match as one that will help us qualify,” Mango said.

Forward Valarie Nekesa is delighted to have made it to the senior team, saying that they will give their best amid the tough weather conditions.

“I’m very happy to be here. I gave my best with the Under-20 team. I received the call up during exams and so I joined camp later. I have adapted and I’m catching up well and I know that I keep getting better. The weather affected us in our first match but we are pushing ourselves and I believe that we will win” Nekesa said. [Elizabeth Mburugu]