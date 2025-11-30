×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Starlets keen on revenge as they face hosts Algeria

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Nov. 30, 2025
Harambee Starlets players celebrate after scoring in a past match. [Harambee Starlets, X]

Harambee Starlets will be looking to turn tables against hosts Algeria when they face off in the second friendly match at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida today.

Starlets will be out to return the favour to Algeria who beat them 2-1 in the first of the two international friendly matches on Wednesday. The Kenyans suffered a late defeat in the encounter that saw them take a 15th minute through Mwanahalima Adam.

Though they are preparing for next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), defender Enez Mango revealed that they are working hard with the aim of also qualifying for the World Cup.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We have corrected the areas that needed to be worked on and I know that we will perform well and deliver positive results in our next match. We are not just looking at this as Wafcon but we are looking at the bigger picture which is the World Cup and so we look at every match as one that will help us qualify,” Mango said.

Forward Valarie Nekesa is delighted to have made it to the senior team, saying that they will give their best amid the tough weather conditions.

“I’m very happy to be here. I gave my best with the Under-20 team. I received the call up during exams and so I joined camp later. I have adapted and I’m catching up well and I know that I keep getting better. The weather affected us in our first match but we are pushing ourselves and I believe that we will win” Nekesa said. [Elizabeth Mburugu]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Harambee Starlets 2026 WAFCON WAFCON qualifiers
.

Similar Articles

Harambee Starlets take on Algeria in friendly match
Harambee Starlets take on Algeria in friendly match
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 days ago
Ilavonga ready to impress as Harambee Starlets step up preps
Ilavonga ready to impress as Harambee Starlets step up preps
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 month ago
.

Latest Stories

Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club
Golf
By Maarufu Mohamed and Mose Sammy
2 hrs ago
Water agency warns against encroachment of Lamu wetlands and sand dunes
Environment & Climate
By Philip Mwakio
2 hrs ago
Tea farmers celebrate reduction of management fee
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
How toxic air is stunting children's IQ, fuelling asthma
Environment & Climate
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Scam loading: How disputed SHA land, ghost project cost taxpayers Sh1.5 billion
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
State warns of deepening risks as terrorists infiltrate refugee camps
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
How independent candidates, local leaders upset big names in recent polls
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Inside Sh10 billion feud fracturing coastal paradise at Vipingo Ridge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved