It's race against time as Harambee Starlets begin Wafcon preps

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam celebrates scoring against Gambia. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Harambee Starlets began their preparations for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) with a 1-2 defeat to their hosts Algeria in their first of the two friendly matches in Blida.

Mwanahalima Adam, who was instrumental in Kenya’s qualification for the continental showpiece set for March 17 to April 3, 2026, scored Kenya’s lone goal in the 15th minute.

Their hosts equalised in the 47th minute through Laura Taleb, with Nouhed Naili netting the winner in added time. Starlets will be hoping to turn the tables on Sunday when they take on the Algerians in the second friendly tie.

With Kenya returning to the continental stage after close to a decade, the outcome is an indicator of the hard work that coach Beldine Odemba, her technical bench and the girls have to put in ahead of Wafcon.

Though they played against a side ranked 60 places above them in the Fifa ranking, Starlets real battle is against themselves and time as they look to improve individually and as a team.

Speaking after their loss to Algeria, defender Ruth Ingosi said they will do better in their next assignment.

“The match was good even though we lost, but it’s a learning moment for us. We will improve in our next game because we have seen our mistakes and we will correct them,” Ingosi said.

With less than four months to the Wafcon tournament, Odemba, who declared that Starlets will be at the tournament to compete and not just participate, has her work cut out.

The tactician has made her intentions to have a formidable squad for Wafcon known as she included experienced and upcoming players to prove their worth in the squad.

Against Algeria, Odemba maintained Ulinzi Starlets youngster Lorine Ilavonga, who made her senior team debut during their first leg final round Wafcon qualifier against Gambia.

Ilavonga, a former Wiyeta Girls Secondary School player, is one of the promising juniors who has gone through the ranks playing for Junior Starlets, Rising Starlets and now Harambee Starlets.

Kenya Police Bullets midfielder Medina Abubakar, Rising Starlets captain Fasila Adhambo, Martha Amunyolet, Shirleen Opisa and Elizabeth Muteshi got a chance to start a pointer to Odemba’s trust in their abilities.

Mwanahalima, who was also key in Kenya’s first Wafcon qualification in 2016, cemented her place in the starting 11.