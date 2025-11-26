Harambee Starlets take on Algeria in friendly match

Harambee Starlets players celebrate after scoring in a past match. [Harambee Starlets, X]

Harambee Starlets will today take on Algeria in a friendly match as part of their preparations for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) to be staged in Morocco.

Starlets will return to the continental stage after many years in the cold having made their debut and only appearance in 2016.

Coach Beldine Odemba will use the two friendly matches against top ranked Algeria to gauge her charges as she looks to select a formidable squad for the 16-team continental battle set for March 17 to April 3, 2026.

Starlets are ranked 60 places below Algeria, who are currently 80th in the world.

Odemba included new faces and returnees to her 23-player squad, which also saw some exclusions from the squad that beat Gambia 4-1 on aggregate in the final round of Wafcon qualifiers.

New entrants as well as regulars will have everything to play for as they look to impress Odemba and cement their place in the team.

The friendly matches will give the Starlets coach and technical bench a chance to test players as they shape their preparations for next year’s challenge.

Goalkeeper Lilian Awuor is likely to maintain her place in goal, although Odemba could also start Annedy Kundu who was on the bench during the qualifiers.

Zetech Sparks defender Sheryl Muyera will be out to prove her worth on her first national team assignment.

However, she will be jostling for play time against regulars Ruth Ingotsi, Dorcas Shikobe, Enez Mango, Leah Andiema, Vivian Nasaka and fast-rising Ulinzi Starlets youngster Lorine Ilavonga.

In the midfield, Corazon Aquino will be hoping to restore her spot in the starting 11, having started on the bench against Gambia. Rising Starlets captain Fasila Adhiambo, Elizabeth Muteshim Martha Amunyolet, Medina Abubakar and Providence Mukalo will be up for selection.

Odemba will be spoilt for choice in offence. Mwanahalima Adam, Elizabeth Wambui, Shirleen Opisa are favourites to start.

Euphraiser Shilwatso, Valerie Nekesa, Emily Moranga and Airin Madalina will also be looking to win Odemba’s trust in their abilities.